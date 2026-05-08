Delhi minister Kapil Mishra inaugurates project worth Rs 70 lakh in Sonia Vihar

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Delhi Art, Culture and Languages, Tourism and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday inaugurated road and drain construction works worth Rs 70 lakh at the Third Pushta Market in national capital's Sonia Vihar under the Chief Minister Development Fund, an official said.

He said that a new Master Plan for Delhi is being prepared, and efforts are being made to provide relief to residents from "O-Zone" related restrictions as well.

During the event on Friday, Minister Mishra also dedicated completed link lanes to the public close to the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

He said that on completion of one year of the remarkable example of bravery shown by the Indian Armed Forces through 'Operation Sindoor', the entire nation is saluting the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the courage of the Armed Forces.

Minister Mishra added that one year ago, through 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army created such fear among terrorists that even those who once demanded proof are now congratulating the Armed Forces.

He said that for the first time in world history, the armed forces of one nation entered the territory of a nuclear-armed country and taught terrorists a lesson.

Minister Mishra noted that one year ago, the surgical strike was carried out in such a manner that within 90 minutes, 11 military airbases of Pakistan were destroyed and the Indian Armed Forces safely returned.

He said that now another "surgical strike" was carried out by the people of West Bengal on May 4 against forces opposed to Sanatan values.

He added that the people of the country, through the poll results in Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, have made it clear that whoever speaks against Sanatan will be rejected by the public.

Giving details of development works in Karawal Nagar, Minister Mishra said that development projects worth more than Rs 300 crore have been approved in the Assembly constituency over the past year.

He added that sewer network work worth nearly Rs 70 crore is currently underway in Sonia Vihar alone, and sewer work in Sabhapur ward will also commence within a month.

The Delhi Minister said that under previous governments, MLAs and Councillors always faced shortage of funds for development works, which often created tension between municipal councillors and legislators.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took the decision to strengthen the hands of municipal councillors as well, and accordingly, every Councillor has been provided a fund of Rs 1 crore.

Minister Mishra said that under previous governments, unauthorised colonies were used merely as an excuse, and many leaders spent five years simply dumping debris citing lack of approved layouts.

He added that lanes used to remain dug up for four to five years for sewer works.

"In contrast, under the present BJP government, 70 to 80 per cent of the sewer work in Sonia Vihar has already been completed within about a year."

He said that this will soon resolve the problems of waterlogging and damaged lanes.

He also added that the "unauthorised" tag attached to the area will also be removed.

--IANS

rch/khz