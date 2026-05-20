Delhi govt launches talent hunt scheme, over 25,000 youths to participate

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday launched the “Hauslon Ki Udaan” Talent Hunt scheme, a one-of-its-kind initiative to identify the "hidden talents" of city youth and prepare them as “the citizens of tomorrow”.

The Talent Hunt campaign will run through all 70 constituencies and will scan and shortlist the promising youth for shaping their dreams under the special government programme.

The government expects participation of more than 25,000 youth in the Talent Hunt.

Under the programme, competitions will be organised under various streams, including singing, dance, theatre, fine arts, digital art, instrumental music and music competition, following which the hidden talents will be shortlisted.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the goal is to identify the hidden talents of Delhi's youth, hone their skills, and propel them forward.

She stated that her government is continuously working in this direction so that Delhi's youth can carve out a new identity through their potential, creativity, and hard work.

On this occasion, Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and officers from the various departments were present.

Kapil Mishra, cabinet minister for Arts and Culture, said that the Delhi government is all set to give a new flight to the dreams of youth.

“The core objective of this unique campaign is to discover, nurture, and provide a strong platform to the creative talents of those gifted young individuals living in Delhi's slums, alleys, and colonies, so that they can establish their identity at national and international levels,” he stated.

Mishra further said that the city government will stand by these youth at every turn of their life, walking hand in hand with them to ensure every possible assistance and resources to take them to the pinnacles of success and to give them a new and respectable identity in society.

Under the programme, the Delhi government will also launch a portal through which people in the 16-35 age bracket could register themselves to participate in the talent hunt.

--IANS

mr/uk