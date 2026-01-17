January 17, 2026 7:21 PM हिंदी

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 3 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Atal canteen

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, inaugurated three Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and multiple development projects in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, aimed at strengthening public healthcare, nutrition and core infrastructure in the area.

The Chief Minister inaugurated three new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at WP Block, VP Block (Pitampura) and Haiderpur, an official statement said.

She also inaugurated an Atal Canteen at Nehru Camp near the Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro Station.

In addition, the construction works of Meenakshi Temple Road in Shalimar Bagh West (BB Block) were formally launched, the statement added.

Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta said that the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will ensure access to free and quality healthcare close to people's homes.

"These centres will provide doctor consultations, essential diagnostic services, medicines, immunisation and primary treatment facilities, with special benefits for senior citizens, women and children," she said.

The Chief Minister added that the new Atal Canteen at Badli Mor will offer hot and nutritious meals to the needy at a nominal cost of Rs 5, ensuring food security with dignity.

She said that the construction of Meenakshi Temple Road will help ease traffic congestion, improve road safety, and facilitate smoother movement, thereby contributing to the overall development of the area.

Highlighting the Delhi government's development approach, Chief Minister Gupta added that the state government is working simultaneously on strengthening healthcare services, ensuring dignified living conditions for citizens, and upgrading basic infrastructure.

The state government's objective is to provide timely access to quality healthcare, nutrition, and modern civic amenities for every resident of Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that the initiatives launched in Shalimar Bagh reflect the welfare-oriented vision of the Delhi government.

"These projects will bring healthcare closer to communities, provide affordable and nutritious food to the underprivileged, and improve connectivity through better road infrastructure," she added.

The Chief Minister directed the departments to complete all projects within stipulated timelines, strictly adhering to quality standards and maintaining complete transparency.

She emphasised that the Delhi government's priority is to ensure the swift delivery of benefits to the public and to give fresh momentum to the overall development of the region.

