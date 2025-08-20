Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during Jan Sunvai at her official residence

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during the weekly 'Jan Sunvai' at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday.

The police have arrested the attacker and are interrogating him. However, the reason for the attack is not clear yet.

Sources told IANS that a person, during the weekly public hearing, suddenly came out and hurled a heavy object at the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Gupta fell on the ground after this attack, sources said.

According to preliminary unverified information, the attacker shouted at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, slapped her, and began abusing her. There was a serious scuffle involving the Chief Minister.

The attack was conducted by a man in his 30s, who handed some papers to the chief minister and referred to a court case before assaulting her, as per some unverified reports. He also pulled her hair and slapped her.

However, there is no official account of the attack yet.

This incident is being viewed as a significant lapse in her security.

Currently, the Chief Minister is being monitored by a doctor, after which it will be clear how many injuries she has suffered, said sources.

Following the incident, security has been heightened at the Chief Minister's residence.

Top officials of the Delhi Police are present at the spot, and an investigation is underway at the Civil Lines police station.

According to the police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has reached CM Rekha Gupta's residence.

More details are awaited.

BJP state chief Virendra Sachdeva condemned the attack on the Chief Minister. He said that he is currently headed to Gupta's residence.

The Chief Minister conducts 'Jan Sunvai' every week at her official residence to listen to the public grievances. Hundreds of people visit her during the 'Jan Sunvai'.

--IANS

sd/dpb