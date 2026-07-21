Delhi clashes: Nadda visits RML, Lady Hardinge hospitals, meets injured protestors

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital to meet protesters injured in the violent demonstrations during the 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi over the NEET-UG paper leak.

In an effort to defuse the escalating crisis, Nadda met the injured at both the hospitals and inquired about their health. He also held a meeting with doctors at RML Hospital to discuss the condition of the injured.

The hospital visit came a day after the violent clashes that erupted as thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.

During this, two representatives of the CJP met Nadda at his residence on Monday. They submitted a written memorandum outlining the group's three key demands after holding detailed discussions earlier in the day.

When asked about his talks with the CJP members, Nadda, while arriving for the NDA's 'Mangal Milan' programme on Tuesday, said, "It went well. It (a meeting) always goes well." However, he did not comment on the "assurances" given to the protestors.

According to government sources, the first meeting took place at around 11:50 a.m., when the CJP delegation presented its demands verbally. Nadda asked the representatives to submit them in writing. At around 4 p.m., the delegation returned and handed over a written memorandum detailing their demands.

The CJP delegation, represented by spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, demanded the release of social activist Sonam Wangchuk without any restrictions on his movement, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET 2026 paper leak controversy.

Government sources said that no assurances were given by Nadda on any of the three demands during the meeting. However, the Union Minister appealed to the protesters to withdraw their month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and cooperate with the administration in restoring normalcy in the high-security area near Parliament.

Following the meeting, Nadda took to X and said the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and noted that the CJP itself had approached the government seeking talks. He confirmed that the delegation submitted its written petition at around 4 p.m. after extensive discussions that began earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the demonstrators stayed at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning, persistently continuing their protest the day after violent confrontations. After police dismantled the stage and tents from Jantar Mantar, the protesters reclaimed the area. Following a call from the CJP for the protest to persist, demonstrators arrived at Jantar Mantar early Tuesday.

A significant presence of police and RAF personnel remained deployed at the location.

--IANS

sd/