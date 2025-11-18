Delhi blast: Probe uncovers bomber's justification for suicide attacks; agencies trace wider plot

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) In a viral video, the Delhi Red Fort bomber, Dr Umar Mohammad, is heard talking about suicide bombing and says that it is a very "misunderstood concept".

Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar un Nabi, says that what is called suicide bombing is actually a "martyrdom operation".

This explains his mindset, and contrary to some reports, Umar in fact had full plans of carrying out a large-scale suicide bombing. He also says that a "martyrdom operation" is one in which a "person presumes that he is going to die at a place and at a particular time".

He also says that several arguments and contradictions have been brought against suicide bombing.

Umar was in the car that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10. At least 13 people died in the blast.

Officials looking into the video say that this was probably recorded to send out a large message. His intention was clear to radicalise people into taking up arms and then carrying out suicide attacks.

Umar's mindset is clear that suicide bombings are the way to go as they are the most lethal form of striking. Further, this has also become a norm for terror groups such as the Islamic State and Hamas.

The video is being examined closely by the investigating agencies. This video could provide more insight into the mindset and plans that were in place.

The police have learnt that Umar was the most radical among all the other module members from Faridabad. He was self-radicalised and joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad's Faridabad terror module of his own will.

He was part of the larger planning and also the execution of the attacks. He, along with the remaining module members, had planned on carrying out a series of attacks in and around Delhi.

The police suspect that Umar may have panicked after the Faridabad module was busted and detonated the car in a crowded area. The original plan was to ram the car into the Red Fort on January 26.

In the run-up to the explosion, the module had planned to carry out a suicide bombing on many occasions. Originally, it was meant to be on August 15. The plan was then postponed owing to heavy security. They then planned on carrying out the attack on December 6. There was also a debate on whether to also strike on January 26 next year. However, the Faridabad module was busted, and this led to the premature bombing on November 10.

During the raids, the police seized nearly 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate that was mixed with Triacetone triperoxide (TATP). This mixture makes the explosive extremely potent and lethal.

Owing to the nature of the explosive that was seized and stored at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir. However, it accidentally exploded, resulting in several deaths. The explosion took place before the forensics team could reach the police station premises.

