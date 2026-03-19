Abhijeet Bhattacharya reacts to ‘actors getting credit for songs sung by playback singers’

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Stalwart singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya seems to have, yet again, opened a can of worms, this time rather subtly with his quintessential sarcasm.

The singer who appeared on the singing reality show, Indian Idol, shared his candid views on a long-debated topic in the music industry of ‘actors receiving credit for songs sung by playback singers.’

During a rapid-fire conversation, host Aditya Narayan asked, “Do you think that actors take more credit for their songs than a playback singer?”

Abhijeet, known for his unfiltered and often witty perspective, didn't hold back. While acknowledging the performance of actors, he drew a sharp distinction between performing and soulful singing.

Abhijeet responded with his signature wit and sarcasm, “Haan bahut accha gaate hain woh log, bahut accha gaate hain….., itna badhiya gaate hain, lekin problem yahin hai ki hum dil se gaate hain aur kabhi kabhi zyada mooh se gaate hain.”

(Yes, they sing very well. They sing so well, but the problem is that we sing from our hearts and sometimes we sing from our mouths)

Further to the conversation, Aditya Narayan also revealed that, “Abhijeet Da and my father (Udit Narayan) sang their first duet together about 35 years ago.”

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol, will see welcoming most iconic and veteran voices of the 90s- Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Talking about Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the singer has been a part of the Indian film industry for over three decades and is touted to be as one of the finest singers in Bollywood.

His songs Chaand Taare, Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaun, Tauba Tumhare Ishaare and many more, have been blockbuster hits.

--IANS

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