Delhi BJP chief, CM Gupta submit proposal for Nitin Nabin's election as National President

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Monday, led the city unit's all-India delegates to the party's National Office for submitting a proposal for nomination of Nitin Nabin for being elected the party's next President, a BJP leader said.

After submitting the nomination, Sachdeva said that it is a matter of great happiness that all of us have filed the nomination for the post of President for the party's dynamic young leader from Bihar, Nitin Nabin, who is currently the party's Working President.

He said that under the leadership of Nabin, the BJP will set new milestones in winning elections and public service.

Those present for submitting Nabin's nomination along with Chief Minister Gupta and Delhi BJP President Sachdeva included BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam; Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra; party MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj; State BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal; former city BJP Presidents Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, Satish Upadhyay and Adesh Gupta; Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh and Deputy Mayor Jaibhagwan Yadav. Delhi Coordinator Sunita Kangra was also present.

BJP Working President Nitin Nabin had assumed the charge of his office in Delhi on December 15 and since then he has actively taken part in Delhi BJP's events.

On Kalpataru Day, coinciding with the New Year's Day, Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the Ramakrishna Ashram in Delhi.

Earlier, he visited the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi and offered prayers as part of the observance of the Shaheedi Month of the Sikh community.

On December 28, Nabin joined BJP's Delhi unit members in listening to the 129th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at Rajendra Nagar in Delhi.

On December 25, he launched "Atal Smriti Sammelans" from the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency.

The Sammelans were planned in all 70 constituencies to strengthen organisational character among new BJP entrants.

Through the series of Sammelans, the BJP aimed to keep party workers and new members rooted in its ideological foundations and the values of its iconic leaders and familiarise them with the life and ideals of the former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

