Delhi: 300 Lakhpati Didis showcase their products at India International Trade Fair

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Saras Pavilion, set up at Halls 8, 9, and 10, has become the centre of attraction at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF), currently underway at the Bharat Mandapam in the capital.

The reason is the display of a wide array of products, prepared by the Lakhpati Didis from various states, who have scripted their own success stories with hard work and skills.

Nearly 300 Lakhpati Didis are showcasing their unique products from their respective states at approximately 150 stalls at the Saras Pavilion. The pavilion's most striking feature is the presence of women-made artworks, handlooms and other products.

Various stalls displaying products from 31 states and Union Territories are on display at the Saras Pavilion, showcasing a "miniature India," reflecting the rich culture, art, and traditions of each state.

All the Lakhpati Didi expressed gratitude to the government for the support, which helped them become empowered and self-reliant.

Alisha from Meghalaya said that the Lakhpati Didi scheme has given her a great opportunity to grow and become self-reliant.

Nirmala Ben from Gujarat said that the IITF is a great opportunity for her.

"I have become a Lakhpati. Now I am preparing to become a Crorepati Didi," she said, sharing her experience at the IITF 2025.

Mispi Salha, a representative from Nagaland, explained that she possessed the art of making products, but lacked access to the market and was now exploring the real potential.

She said, "We make a lot of things, but we couldn't find the right links to sell them. After coming here, we realised how much demand there is for our products."

Monila, a Lakhpati Didi and stall owner from Assam, has come with her handloom products.

She said that this opportunity will benefit not only her, but her entire team. Events like this give us the opportunity to showcase our talents at a national level.

Lakhpati Didi Babita Bhandari, highly impressed with the trade fair, said this was adding to the confidence and dignity of many sisters like her.

