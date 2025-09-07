September 07, 2025 5:13 AM हिंदी

Defensive tenacity, offensive vivacity highlight UP Yoddhas' sparkling start to PKL 12 season

Defensive tenacity, offensive vivacity highlight UP Yoddhas' sparkling start to PKL 12 season (Credit: UP Yoddhas)

Visakhapatnam, Sep 6 (IANS) Three games into the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, the UP Yoddhas have shown they could emerge as one of the most balanced units this season. With victories against the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates, followed by a close match with the Haryana Steelers, the statistics show they are shaping into a fine blend of defensive solidity and offensive precision.

On the defensive front, the Yoddhas are already standing out. Skipper Sumit Sangwan has been a rock at the back, earning 15 tackle points and two High 5s for an average of five tackle points per game. He has been well-supported by his deputy, Ashu Singh, who averages 2.67 tackle points per game, adding a strengthened layer to the defense. Together, they have helped ensure UP remains a tough team to break down, with 29 successful tackles and 31 tackle points in total.

The Yoddhas' strength goes beyond just defense, as their raiding unit has also shown remarkable spark. Gagan Gowda has made a powerful statement with 34 raid points and two Super 10s. He averages 11.33 points per game, which is the fifth-highest in the league.

Meanwhile, Bhavani Rajput and Guman Singh's 10 points each show that the team has well-rounded firepower in their attacking contingent, which can dissect any defense with ease. This teamwork earned praise from the team's assistant coach, Upendra Malik.

"We have a varied set of raiders, but Gagan always starts strong and has the ability to garner multiple points from a raid. He continuously surprises everyone by beating expectations. Our team has regularly delivered inspiring performances. We have a tendency to start on the front foot, and hence our confidence will never be dampened. We are likely to come back stronger and produce a good performance in the coming games," Malik said.

The numbers back this blend, as the UP Yoddhas feature in the top five for both raid points (61) and tackle points (31), asserting the dual threat they pose. The Yoddhas are focused on building an identity as a team that refuses to concede at the back while hitting hard in attack. If early signs are anything to go by, this fusion of defensive tenacity and offensive flair could well set them up for a deep run this season.

--IANS

aaa/ab

