Defence PSU stocks in focus as markets expect 8-10 pc hike in budget allocation

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Defence‑linked stocks are expected to draw investor attention during the Union Budget 2026 announcement on February 1, with market participants looking for a moderate 8 to 10 per cent rise in defence allocation and improvement in execution momentum.

Analysts said that investors are keen on cues of faster order finalisation and clearer procurement timelines rather than large headline increases in defence allocations, according to media reports.

The market broadly anticipates the emphasis on capital expenditure and indigenisation and is looking for a clearer indication of acceleration in contract awards and timely payments to manufacturers.

Among state‑owned defence companies, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is expected to benefit from its aircraft and engine manufacturing pipeline, while Bharat Electronics Ltd. can benefit from announcements related to defence electronics, radar, and communications.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. remains in focus for missile programmes, and shipbuilders such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders can gain from programs related to naval modernisation.

Analysts said stock performance will be stock‑specific and hinge on clear execution timelines, strong cash flows, and long-term earnings visibility.

However, some market watchers maintained that much of the optimism is already priced in.

Budget 2026 will maintain fiscal prudence and prioritise strategic, capex‑heavy sectors, making the defence sector the top beneficiary, a report said.

Another recent report stated that nearly 40 per cent of investment managers flagged the defence sector as the top Budget beneficiary due to higher allocations driven by indigenisation, modernisation, export potential, and sustained government spending.

Infrastructure ranked as the second top beneficiary with about 29 per cent of respondents favouring it, reflecting confidence in public capex and long‑term growth multipliers.

Equity managers reflected confidence in India’s medium-term equity outlook with a strong preference for capex-led sectors and expectations of short-term market volatility.

Manufacturing accounted for about 18 per cent of sectoral responses, supported by expectations of continued PLI-led policy support. Consumption and agriculture were cited by roughly 7 per cent each.

--IANS

aar/rvt/