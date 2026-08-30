Defence Minister, UP CM perform 'Bhoomi Pujan' for 14 projects worth Rs 100 crore at Lucknow Cantt

Lucknow, Aug 30 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the Bhoomi Pujan on Sunday for 14 development projects, including two projects being implemented in collaboration with the state government, with an investment of more than Rs 100 crore at Lucknow Cantonment.

The Defence Minister said that the initiatives reflect a comprehensive effort to improve civic amenities, education, healthcare, sports facilities, sanitation, cleanliness, water supply and urban infrastructure in the Cantonment.

"The development of Lucknow Cantonment is closely linked with the progress of Lucknow. Coordinated efforts by the Centre and the state can accelerate development and good governance," he added.

The projects are: Artificial Intelligence-based Solid Waste Management Plant; Multi-Utility Sports Complex; Modern Crematorium; 1500 KL Underground Reservoir; Replacement of old water supply pipeline; Construction of eight tubewells with SCADA Automation; Overhead Tanks with SCADA; Special School for Differently Abled Children, Construction of Additional Classrooms and Toilet at RA Bazar Madhyamik Vidyalaya; Construction of Additional Classrooms and Toilet at Rainbow Model School; Multi-Level Robotic Car Parking and Commercial Complex; and Legacy Waste-Bio-Mining and Bio-Remediation.

The two projects being implemented in collaboration with the state government are RA Bazar City Polyclinic and Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching Centre.

Rajnath Singh highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward with the resolve to become a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

He emphasised that 'Viksit Bharat' does not merely mean grand projects and modern buildings; but also means children receiving quality education, clean water reaching every household, youth getting opportunities to play and showcase their talent, and a differently-abled child never feeling left behind by society.

He reiterated the Union government's commitment towards ensuring that development directly improves the people's quality of life.

Referring to the renaming of several markets in Lucknow Cantonment, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that names associated with the British era have been replaced with those of prominent personalities of India's freedom struggle and national life.

"Royal Artillery Bazar has been renamed Ekta Bazar, British Cavalry Bazar as Uda Devi Bazar, British Infantry Bazar as Matadin Valmiki Bazar and another British Infantry Bazar as Mangal Pandey Bazar, while Kanedy Market has been renamed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Market. The initiative seeks to connect future generations with India's heritage and inspire national service," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State Asim Arun; Central Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta; senior officials of the Defence Forces, Central and state governments and Lucknow Cantonment Board were also present on the occasion.

--IANS

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