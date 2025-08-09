Actor Rahman tells actress Shwetha Menon: Deeply shocked by the baseless accusations made against you

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) Malayalam actor Rahman, who has made a name for himself in both the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, has now come out strongly in support of actress Shwetha Menon, saying that he was shocked by the baseless accusations being made against her.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post expressing support to Shwetha Menon, who is contesting the polls for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Rahman wrote, "Dear Shwetha, I was deeply shocked when I read about the baseless accusations against you. My heart is filled with anger at the injustice of it all. I have known you for almost three decades, and in all that time you have been a true friend — one of the kindest and most genuine people I have met in our industry. Though we worked together in only one film, the shows we did and the time we spent together were enough for me to understand your character and to treasure our friendship."

Rahman, who is also the co-brother of music director A R Rahman, then went on to say,"During those shows, I saw firsthand how much you cared for others — whether it was fellow actors, especially newcomers, the crew, organisers, or your fans. I still remember you quietly buying medicines for crew members who were unwell, without expecting any thanks or recognition. You treated everyone with respect, regardless of their position. Those moments spoke volumes about the person you are."

The actor then went on to comment on the current situation in which the actress finds herself in.

He wrote,"This current situation is nothing but utter nonsense. Meher and I are shocked and disgusted by the people behind this malicious act. It is clear to me that this is a deliberate attempt to tarnish your name and stop you from being elected as the President of the Malayalam Artists’ Association. Such dirty games are common in politics, but I never expected to see them in our film industry."

Seeking her forgiveness for not reaching out to her sooner, Rahman said he was unable to reach out, first because of food poisoning and then as he was mourning the loss of his dear friend, Shanavas.

"My words are meant for you, but I also want the public to know where I stand. I’m aware that some media outlets may twist my words, but I honestly don’t care," the actor wrote.

Urging the actress not to lose heart, actor Rahman said, "Shwetha, please don’t let this break your spirit. I know how hard you have worked to get where you are today — without anyone’s help, through sheer determination and strength. You are stronger than this storm, and those who have tried to harm you will one day face the consequences of their actions. I have no doubt that you will make an excellent President of the Malayalam Artists’ Association, and I stand with you in full support."

--IANS

mkr/