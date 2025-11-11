Deeply shocked and saddened, says Andhra Pradesh CM on Delhi blast

Amaravati, Nov 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the blast in Delhi.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he posted on ‘X’.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also stated that the blast that occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station gate in Delhi, claiming 10 innocent lives and injuring several others, is deeply distressing and shocking.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and my prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. At a time when Bharat is emerging as one of the strongest nations in the world, such cowardly acts reflect the desperation of those who wish to disrupt our unity and peace,” wrote the Jana Sena leader.

“If this incident is confirmed to be a terrorist attack, I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, those responsible will be brought to justice and face the strictest action,” he added.

“The blast in Delhi is deeply tragic and heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” posted Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

According to Bandi Sanjay, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said NSG, NIA, and forensic teams have begun a detailed investigation from all angles and have directed officials to examine CCTV footage, ensure a thorough probe.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi posted on ‘X’ that he is very disturbed by the news of the Red Fort blast. “I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and patience for those who lost their dear ones. I hope for a thorough and swift investigation. Those responsible for this condemnable act must receive the maximum punishment under the law,” wrote the MP.

--IANS

ms/dan