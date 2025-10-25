‘Deeply painful’: MPCA condemns molestation of Australian women cricketers (Lead)

Indore, Oct 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Saturday expressed profound dismay over the alleged molestation involving two Australian women cricketers in Indore.

“No woman should have to endure such inappropriate behaviour. We extend our deepest condolences to the affected players. This incident is deeply painful not only for the players but for the entire sports community, as well as for our state and city,” Mahanaaryaman Scindia, President of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), posted on his X.

A shocking incident of alleged molestation involving two Australian women cricketers has sent ripples through the cricketing world and local community, prompting swift arrests and strong condemnations from officials.

Scindia said that Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore, has always been renowned for the respect and safety of its guests.

The players, staying at the premium Hotel for the Women’s World Cup Cricket, were reportedly harassed while walking to a nearby cafe, casting a shadow over Madhya Pradesh’s reputation for hospitality.

Scindia further lamented the damage to the city’s image: “The inappropriate behaviour of one individual has tarnished this prestigious image, leaving us all deeply saddened. We commend the swift and firm action of the local administration and police, who promptly identified and arrested the accused. The MPCA stands in complete solidarity with the affected players and the Australian team during this difficult time and is committed to providing all possible cooperation to the investigating agencies.”

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Thursday when the two cricketers were approached by two young men on a motorcycle. The suspects allegedly began harassing them verbally and physically before fleeing the scene.

Distressed, the players immediately sent an SOS call to the hotel and team security, Danny Simmons, who alerted local authorities.

Police responded promptly, identifying and arresting one of the accused, 28-year-old Aqueel Khan, on Friday. Investigations are going on to apprehend the second suspect.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya echoed the sentiment, stating, “If this has happened, it is shameful... Strict action will be taken against those involved, as this concerns the honour of our country.”

He assured that the government would ensure justice and prevent such occurrences in the future. The Australian team management has acknowledged the incident but declined further comment, focusing on player welfare.

Cricket Australia is reportedly in touch with local organisers to bolster security measures for the remainder of the tournament. This episode has sparked broader discussions on women’s safety in public spaces, particularly during high-profile international events.

Local residents and cricket enthusiasts in Indore have voiced support for the victims, with many praising the rapid police response.

The MPCA has pledged enhanced protocols to safeguard all participants. The arrested suspect faces charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, with a court appearance scheduled soon.

