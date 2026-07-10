Deeply moved by warm welcome from Indian community in New Zealand: PM Modi

Auckland, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was deeply moved by the warm welcome accorded to him by the Indian community in New Zealand. He said that the enthusiasm on display reflected the Indian diaspora's enduring connection with India.

Sharing glimpses of the welcome accorded to him, PM Modi posted on X: "The love and affection of the New Zealand's Indian community touched me deeply. They have waited four decades for the visit of an Indian Prime Minister and their extraordinary enthusiasm and warmth were visible today. Their bond with India remains unwavering."

PM Modi arrived in Auckland Friday evening, local time, for the third and final leg of his three-nation visit. In a special gesture, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon received PM Modi at the airport. This marks the first official visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

The iconic Sky Tower in Auckland was illuminated in the Indian tricolour as a special gesture to mark Prime Minister Modi's visit to New Zealand.

While sharing a picture of the Sky Tower on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A special welcome in Auckland! The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM Narendra Modi to New Zealand, symbolising the friendship between our two countries."

PM Luxon also shared a video of PM Modi's arrival in Auckland on X, stating, "Welcome to New Zealand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Upon arrival in New Zealand, PM Modi termed his visit to Auckland "historic" and said that he is looking forward to holding discussions with Luxon on bilateral ties.

"Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland," PM Modi posted on X.

--IANS

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