Dedicate Kerala State Award for Best Actor to audiences who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love: Mammootty

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who won the Kerala State Award for Best Actor for his fine performance in director Rahul Sadasivan's critically acclaimed horror thriller 'Bramayugam', has now humbly dedicated the award to audiences, who, he says, embraced Kodumon Potti (his character in the film) with so much love.

Taking to his X timeline a day after the awards were announced, Mammootty congratulated all the winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards.

The Malayalam superstar wrote, "Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol, Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of 'Manjummel Boys', 'Bougainvillea', 'Premalu' and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards."

The actor then went on to thank his team of Bramayugam and the audiences. He wrote, A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for gifting me such a memorable outing. Humbly dedicating this accolade to the audience who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love."

It may be recalled that the winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced at a press conference by Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on Tuesday at Thrissur.

The jury panel, which picked the winners, was headed by well known actor Prakash Raj. The panel comprised of eminent professionals such as film director Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker Jibu Jacob, screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, Sound designer and director Nithin Lukose, and actor, writer and dubbing artiste Baghyalakshmi.

The panel scrutinized 128 films that participated in the competition to choose 38 films for the final round out of which the winners were picked.

Notable among the winners who were announced on Monday were actress Shamla Hamza who won the award for Best Actress for her performance in director Fasil Muhammed's film 'Feminichi Fathima'. The film, which was also chosen as the Second Best Film after 'Manjummel Boys', fetched its director Fasil Muhammed the Best Debutant Director award.

'Manjummel Boys' stood tall, winning 10 awards including the awards for Best Director and Best Film. Chidambaram, who directed the survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys', won not only the award for Best Director but also won the award for Best Original Screenplay. Soubin Shahir, who played a pivotal role in the film, won the award for Best Character Actor (Male) along with Sidharth Bharathan for 'Bramayugam'. 'Manjummel Boys' also won awards for Best Sound Mixing and Sound Design. Its art director Ajayan Challissery took home the award for Best Art Direction while its cinematographer Shyju Khalid won the award for Best Cinematography.

Another superhit film 'Premalu' was chosen as the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.

Lijomol Jose won the award for Best Character Actor (Female) for her performance in 'Nadanna Sambhavam'. The Award for Best Screenplay (Adapted) went to Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for 'Bougainvillea'.

The Special Jury Awards for Acting went to actress Jyothirmayi for her performance in 'Bougainvillea', Darshana Rajendran in 'Paradise', Asif Ali in 'Kishkindha Kaandam' and Tovino Thomas in 'ARM'.

A Special Award in any Category for Women/ Transgender went to Payal Kapadia for 'All We Imagine As Light'. Prasanna Vithanage won the award for Best Story for the film, 'Paradise', which also won a Special Jury Mention award.

--IANS

mkr/