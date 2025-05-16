'Decide by May 26': Rajasthan HC tells state govt on SI recruitment status

Jaipur, May 15 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court, during the hearing of the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak case on Thursday, told the state government that a final decision regarding the recruitment process must be made by May 26, failing which those responsible may face consequences.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General Vigyan Shah informed the court that a sub-committee meeting had been scheduled on May 13, but it was "disrupted" due to Operation Sindoor. Several ministers were unable to attend, and one minister was absent due to illness.

The government has now rescheduled the sub-committee meeting for May 21, and assured the court it would be informed of the decision taken therein, he added.

In the previous hearing, the AAG had admitted that no decision had yet been reached regarding the recruitment. Justice Sameer Jain then granted the government a final window, directing it to submit a conclusive response by May 15.

The court had already given the state two months -- from February 21, 2025 -- to arrive at a decision on the controversial recruitment matter.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had released a notification in 2021 for the recruitment of 859 Sub Inspectors and Platoon Commanders.

However, allegations of a paper leak during the examination prompted an investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG), which resulted in multiple arrests, including some trainee sub-inspectors.

This led to a series of petitions in the High Court demanding the cancellation of the entire recruitment process.

Petitioners' counsel Harendra Neel stated that Justice Sameer Jain had issued status quo orders on November 18, January 6, and January 9.

Following the High Court's directions, the Police Headquarters issued an order on January 10, suspending field training for the recruits -- an order that remains in effect.

While petitioners are pushing for cancellation, citing recommendations from the SOG, Police Headquarters, Advocate General, and the Cabinet Sub-Committee, trainee sub-inspectors argue that they had no role in the paper leak.

They assert that they resigned from other government positions to join this service and canceling the recruitment would amount to grave injustice.

All eyes are now set on the May 21 sub-committee meeting. The court expects a definitive answer from the government before May 26, warning that further delays will not be tolerated, officials said.

