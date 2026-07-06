Debchandrima Singha Roy shares how ‘Fitoor’ mirrors many girls’ silent journeys

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Debchandrima Singha Roy has opened up about her upcoming show ‘Fitoor,’ saying it reflects the silent emotional journeys many young girls experience.

In a statement, she shared, “This promo touched my heart because it's a journey that so many girls silently go through. Stepping into a co-ed college after studying in a girls' school can be overwhelming, especially for girls. I hope every young girl who watches this feels seen and understands that it's okay to be nervous. With time and self-belief, every new beginning becomes a beautiful chapter.”

The makers shared the new promo of the show on Instagram and wrote, “Ek ki zindagi mein hai saadgi, toh doosra hai besabar. Kya hoga jab takraayegi yeh do alag duniya?.” The promo captures the apprehension, anxiety, and uncertainty many girls experience when transitioning from the comfort of an all-girls school to the unfamiliar environment of a co-educational college.

The upcoming show ‘Fitoor’ highlights these unspoken emotions while encouraging young women to embrace change with confidence and believe in themselves. The show stars Ishaan Dhawan as a fearless free-spirited rebel and Debchandrima Singha Roy as a sheltered girl from Prayagraj. Produced by Ved Raj's Story Square Productions, it is slated to premiere in late 2026 on Star Plus and JioHotstar

The show features Ishaan as the parallel lead and male protagonist, Jeet, while Debchandrima plays the female lead, Saumya. Eindraneel Bhattacharya and Ishani Banerjee are also part of the confirmed cast.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), the story follows Saumya, a reclusive young woman searching for her lost identity. She struggles with anxiety as she steps into a co-educational college environment to pursue her master's degree, navigating a new phase of life filled with uncertainty and self-discovery.

--IANS

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