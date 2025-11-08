DDA's affordable flats: Over 1,000 units booked on first day of Jan Sadharan Awaas scheme

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) More than 1,000 flats were booked on the first day of the launch of phase-II of Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana, an official said on Saturday.

After the launch of the scheme on Friday, all flats in Rohini, Ramgarh Colony, and Shivaji Marg were booked on the first day of commencement of booking, the official said in a statement.

Overall, more than 1,000 flats were booked within the first 24 hours, reflecting the continued public enthusiasm and confidence in DDA's affordable housing programmes, the statement added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman V.K. Saxena, who reviewed the progress of the scheme, expressed satisfaction with its implementation and the overwhelming positive response it has received from the people.

He appreciated DDA's efforts in ensuring transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in the entire process, and reiterated the importance of expanding such initiatives to meet the housing aspirations of all sections of society.

The Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana Phase-II carries forward the strong legacy of Phase-I, which had set new benchmarks in DDA's affordable housing segment.

The Phase I, launched in September 2025, had offered around 1,200 affordable category flats across well-connected residential areas of the city.

The scheme received an exceptional response, with all units being booked on the very first day of opening, reflecting the high public demand and trust in DDA's housing initiatives.

The Phase-II of the Jan Sadharan Awaas Yojana offers nearly 1,500 flats under the low income group and economically weaker section categories, located across key areas of Delhi, including Shivaji Marg, Ramgarh Colony, Rohini and Narela.

These locations have been carefully selected to combine affordability with accessibility, ensuring that residents benefit from improved connectivity, essential amenities, and planned urban infrastructure.

With transparent online booking and public-friendly procedures, the DDA continues to uphold its mission of ensuring "Housing for All" while promoting balanced and sustainable urban growth, an official said.

--IANS

rch/khz