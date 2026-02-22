February 22, 2026 5:24 PM हिंदी

DCCI welcomes BCCI’s support framework for Blind Cricket

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has welcomed the recent decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to introduce a structured support framework for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), one of the founding members of DCCI, calling it a landmark step for inclusive growth in Indian cricket.

The BCCI on Saturday announced a support framework for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), underlining its commitment to inclusive growth and greater opportunities across Indian cricket. It said, "The initiative reflects the importance of inclusive growth in cricket, an approach that ICC Chairman Jay Shah has advocated during his tenure as BCCI Secretary and continues to support in his role at the ICC."

The initiative, which focuses on international exposure, home series support, and access to BCCI-affiliated venues, has been widely appreciated across the disability cricket ecosystem. DCCI office-bearers described the move as a progressive shift that strengthens opportunities and professional pathways for visually impaired cricketers.

“Jay Shah represents a thought, a belief, and a transformation. When leadership rises beyond position and becomes purpose-driven, history is created. His vision has consistently demonstrated that with clarity of direction and strong intent, meaningful change can be achieved in sport," DCCI General Secretary Ravi Kant Chauhan said.

DCCI Vice President Sumit Jain added, “There is a significant difference between simply working and elevating work to new heights. Under his leadership, Indian cricket — particularly women’s cricket — has witnessed remarkable progress. This evolution is visible not just in numbers, but in the confidence and opportunities available to players.”

Joint Secretary Abhay Pratap Singh stated, “Providing organised support for disability cricket and enabling a robust framework for blind cricket reflects that his vision extends beyond the game itself. It reaches every talented athlete who only needs a platform. This decision is equivalent to giving direction to thousands of dreams.”

