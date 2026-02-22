February 22, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Allu Arjun reunites with his 'Arya 2' co-star Kajal Aggarwal after 19 years

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun was unable to contain his excitement as he reunited with his 'Arya 2' co-star Kajal Aggarwal after almost 2 decades.

AA and Kajal Aggarwal came together for an eventful evening during the 70th Filmfare Awards South.

The 'Pushpa' actor took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and published a selfie with Kajal.

Expressing his excitement about meeting his co-star yet again after 19 years, he wrote the text, "Reunion in Filmfare after 19 years (Black heart emoji) (sic)", tagging Kajal Aggarwal.

The evening turned out to be extremely special for Allu Arjun as he was honored with the 'Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Telugu' for his powerful performance in the blockbuster hit "Pushpa 2: The Rule."

Elated about bagging his 7th black Lady, he penned a note on social media that read, "Thank you, Filmfare, for this wonderful honour. It’s my absolute pleasure to receive it in a land where I am loved in such a unique way. I’m humbled by everyone’s blessings, and I dedicate this award to all my fans for their infinite love. (sic)"

While 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun looked dapper in a black suit as he received the award, Kajal Aggarwal was grace personified in a green and silver off-the-shoulder figure-hugging gown.

Shifting our focus to "Pushpa 2", the project is a sequel to director Sukumar's "Pushpa: The Rise (2021)".

It takes forward the journey of Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler, as he faces growing threats from his enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Along with AA, the movie further stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh in key roles, along with others.

Up next, Allu Arjun's lineup includes "Pushpa 3", "AA23" with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and "AA22xA6" with Atlee.

--IANS

pm/

