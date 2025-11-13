Dawood-linked drug network; Bollywood celebs, politicians named in probe (IANS Exclusive)

Mumbai, Nov 13 In a stunning development that has rocked the glittering world of Bollywood, several prominent actors and celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, politician Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of veteran Congress leader Baba Siddique, Alishah Parkar, son of the late Haseena Parkar, producer Abbas Mustan, and rapper Loka, have been named in connection with lavish drug parties allegedly organised and supplied by a key suspect in a massive Rs 252 crore mephedrone trafficking racket, according to revelations documented in the police remand copy.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has claimed a significant breakthrough in the sprawling drug case, with the recent deportation and arrest of key suspect Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh from Dubai, marking the 15th arrest in the probe that traces back to a small bust in February 2024.

According to sources familiar with the interrogation and the police remand copy, Shaikh, a 31-year-old Dongri native and alleged close associate of underworld drug lord Salim Dola, who is linked to the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate, has reportedly dropped explosive revelations during interrogation, pointing to high-profile drug-fuelled parties organised in India and abroad, attended by several Bollywood celebrities and influential figures.

He, according to the police remand copy, has named Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, politician Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of veteran Congress leader Baba Siddique, Alishah Parkar, son of the late Haseena Parkar, producer Abbas Mustan, and rapper Loka, among others, as attendees and participants.

According to the remand copy, he claimed these events, often held at upscale venues or private farmhouses, were funded through drug proceeds and served as networking hubs for distribution, with Shaikh handling logistics from recruitment of peddlers to direct supplies.

The case is now being jointly examined by the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Enforcement Directorate, which suspects that profits from the narcotics trade were laundered into legitimate channels via hawala networks and real estate investments.

Crime Branch officials have indicated that in the days ahead, all high-profile individuals linked to the matter will be summoned for detailed interrogation.

The probe has further uncovered that Tahir's drug parties extended far beyond Mumbai and Goa, with numerous events hosted in Dubai and Thailand, where supplies were channelled through Indian-origin businessmen.

--IANS

sktr/dan