David Schwimmer holding hands with Eliana Jolkovsky on recent date

Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor David Schwimmer, who is known for his work on ‘Friends’, recently stepped out for a rare public outing with Eliana Jolkovsky.

The actor, 59, was seen hand-in-hand heading to a New York City dinner date alongside Jolkovsky, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor bundled up in a black winter coat paired with black pants and black-and-white sneakers. He completed the look with a black baseball cap. Jolkovsky, who graduated from UCLA'sDavid Geffen School of Medicine in 2021, wore a black dress with a sheer skirt that showed off her tall leather boots.

As per ‘People’, she accessorized with a cropped, fluffy black jacket and a small black purse. The two were first spotted together in January 2025. Their recent outing comes several years after David’s 2017 divorce from ex-wife Zoe Buckman. Buckman and Schwimmer share a daughter Cleo, 14. Buckman and Schwimmer continue to put their co-parenting first. Buckman spoke positively about their partnership while wishing her daughter a happy birthday on Instagram in 2022.

She wrote, “Please join me in blessing up this child for her birthday. I personally want to also send thanks and praise to her Dad: my co-collaborator|the best co-parent. Without him being so present and on it with our kiddo, I wouldn’t be able to commit so much of my creativity to my artistic practice right now”.

David notably dated "Torn" singer Natalie Imbruglia in the 1990s. After revealing his "major crush" on Friends costar Jennifer Aniston during the ‘Friends’ reunion in 2021, Imbruglia shared her thoughts on whether the crush overlapped with their relationship in the 1990s in a subsequent appearance on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"Were you wondering if there was a crossover?" the singer asked after host Kyle Sandilands brought up the topic

"I thought that too. No, I'm joking”, the singer said.

