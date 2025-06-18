Darsheel Safary on playing Raghu in Gamerlog: 'Had to go back to a certain raw space'

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Darsheel Safary is all set to make his OTT debut with the forthcoming esports drama "Gamerlog".

Amazon’s six-episode series will show Darsheel as a talented yet shy gamer from a small town who elopes to Mumbai to try his luck.

Sharing how he got into the skin of the character, the 'Taare Zameen Par' actor said that he really had to go back to a certain raw space, where dreams tend to feel bigger than the world you’re living in.

"Nothing matters besides the goal you’re out there to achieve, and it’s all good as long as you’re doing something, step by step, to get there. So I tried to tap into that space for breathing life into Raghu. I also really connected with his innocence. It didn’t feel naive or stupid, it was rather pure. He is someone who will go to any lengths to make things happen. And I felt very close to that part of him," Darsheel revealed.

He further stated that being an emotional and passionate person himself, he really connected with the character of Raghu on a personal level.

Darsheel added, "I wanted to strip away any performative layers and make him feel as real and genuine as possible, because sometimes, in the process of performing, authenticity can slip away. But with Raghu, it just clicked. There was this twinning effect between us that I really enjoyed. That, for me, was the biggest takeaway: when you’re having fun with a character, the performance becomes truly satisfying. I had a blast working on this, and I genuinely hope the audience has as much fun watching it.”

Helmed by Arya Deo, "Gamerlog" has been produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah.

With Darsheel in the lead, the cast of the drama also includes Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in significant roles, along with others.

"Gamerlog" is now available exclusively on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

pm/