Shatrughan Sinha remembers late Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna after watching 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha remembered late stars Sunil Dutt and Vinod Khanna after watching the “commercial masterpiece” ‘Dhurandhar’, praising their sons Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna.

After watching the Aditya Dhar directorial, Shatrughan called "Dhurandhar" a gripping and entertaining cinematic experience.

Shatrughan took to X, formerly called Twitter, and wrote: “Wow! Just happened to see the most talked about film an absolute masterpiece 'Dhurandhar'. What 'propaganda' film??? A film is a film is a film. It's a great film, gripping interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity.”

“The sets too have been created beautifully in Bangkok, Thailand (depicting Pakistan) in a very realistic manner. Technically brilliant, with great editing. The cinematographer deserves applause for his exquisite work. Kudos to the entire supremely talented cast & crew who have made this film a visual delight! Everyone stands out superbly.”

He heaped praise on the cast as well.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, Shatrughan said: “One & only our Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial fits the bill & is outstanding.”

He described Sanjay as a “worthy son of a most worthy father” and said Akshaye has carved his own identity with a remarkable portrayal that leaves a lasting impression.

“Worthy son @duttsanjay of the most worthy father late & great #SunilDutt is brilliant, our dear great #VinodKhanna's son #AkshayeKhanna now creates his own identity by portraying an extraordinary role & leaves an extremely lasting impression with his flawless performance,ably & aptly directed by #AdityaDhar & rightly marketed through Youtube, which highlights it.”

Shatrughan called Rakesh Bedi as the “icing on the cake”.

“The icing on the cake, certainly is our dear friend, #RakeshBedi who has won our hearts with a wonderful & amazing role with a fine balancing act which only he could have done.”

“Music & choreography has brought revolutionary in cinema especially 'Shararat' & 'Ishq Jalakar-Karvaan" are euphoric,foot tapping with great repeat value. Also in a powerful cameo portrayal is our charming @saumyatandon who stands out. Team #Dhurandhar's brilliance in performances can be credited to the 'role model' now, in cinema, @AdityaDharFilms.”

Tagging the film as a “commercial masterpiece”, he called Aditya Dhar most sought after and successful filmmaker.

“This commercial masterpiece by most sought after, successful filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms is an unforgettable cinematic treat/ masterstroke indeed! Long Live Indian cinema! Jai Hind!”

--IANS

dc/