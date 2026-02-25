February 25, 2026 12:01 PM हिंदी

Drew Barrymore revisits her ’90s memories through old photographs

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Drew Barrymore took a trip down memory lane as she looked back at photographs from the 1990s, reminiscing about a defining decade that shaped her journey.

Barrymore took to Instagram, where she shared a video that began with the actress having a good laugh. The clip had the text overlay, which read: “Mom, what were you like in the 90s?”

With Goo Goo Doll’s “Iris” playing in the background, the actress shared some throwback pictures and video clips from her younger days.

“Oh the 90s! I went down memory lane looking at these photographs,” Barrymore wrote in the caption.

Her friends from the industry took over the comment section and dropped their messages for the actress.

Kat Dennings wrote: “An angel now and forever.”

Florence Pugh penned: “You were just the coolest ever with the coolest hair and the coolest smile. Ahhhhh.”

Chelsea Hobbs said: “You WERE the 90’s.”

Rachel Zegler said that Barrymore is “still the baddest in the game.”

Barrymore, who has received multiple awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy Award, and an Actor Award, rose to prominence as a child star in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982.

She gained stardom with roles in Firestarter, Poison Ivy, Boys on the Side, Scream, Ever After,

Never Been Kissed, Charlie's Angels, and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

She has starred with Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended. Her other notable film credits include Batman Forever, Donnie Darko, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Music and Lyrics, He's Just Not That Into You, and Going the Distance.

She took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Film for her portrayal of Edith Bouvier Beale in Grey Gardens. She made her directorial debut with Whip It in 2009.

