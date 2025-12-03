Dane van Niekerk eyes personal redemption as she returns for South Africa after a 2-year hiatus

Cape Town, Dec 2 (IANS) South Africa’s veteran all-rounder, Dane van Niekerk, is all set to make a long-awaited return to international cricket, two years after her last appearance for the Proteas, and feels that the forthcoming series against Ireland will provide her with an opportunity to understand where she stands.

The 32-year-old, who initially retired from the international game in 2023 before reversing that decision earlier this year, will rejoin the national setup for a three-match T20I series against Ireland. With more than 190 international caps across ODIs and T20Is, van Niekerk says a deeply personal ambition drives her comeback.

"That's the main goal – just proving to myself that I can really tick those boxes that I want to tick. I know if I tick those boxes, I will contribute to the team, hopefully in winning situations. That's what it's all about for me," van Niekerk said at a pre-tour camp here.

The former South Africa captain admitted that returning to the fold feels surreal after believing her international days were over. "I didn't think the day would come. It means a lot. It means the world. I got my clothes (national kit) again, and it felt like it was my clothes for the first time. I got a new helmet as well. I was like a child. That's what it means to me to be here," she added.

Her domestic performances for Western Province this season helped pave the path back into the national side. Van Niekerk struck four half-centuries in her last seven innings across formats, signalling both form and readiness.

She returns to a South African team that has undergone significant evolution in her absence, a side that has reached the final of the last three ICC women’s tournaments and continues to raise performance standards. "A lot of things have changed since I was part of the team, and for the better. The intensity is through the roof,” she observed.

While acknowledging the team’s upward trajectory, van Niekerk hopes her experience and cricketing intellect can add further value.

"For me, contributing, whether it's knowledge, whether it's tactics, whether it's chats about cricket and experiences, if I can do it with the bat in hand or in the field, whichever way, in a positive manner, if I can contribute, I'd be happy."

Though she missed South Africa’s recent historic World Cup final appearance in India, van Niekerk has been a proud spectator and supporter from afar. "I've been very vocal about how chuffed I am for the team and their successes. On the sidelines, or in the commentary box, or just as a wife [to Marizanne Kapp], or a friend, it is always nice to see," she said.

She admitted the occasion stirred mixed emotions, saying, "Obviously, I wish I were there, because who wouldn't? I think any person, even if they didn't play cricket, would have loved to walk out in India, against India in a World Cup final. That is just electric, and that's the moment you live for. I am very proud."

Van Niekerk also believes the team is closing in on a long-awaited world title. "I think this team is due for a World Cup. Whether I'll be part of it or not, it doesn't matter. I just think it is due for this group of players to lift the Cup."

South Africa will host Ireland in the opening T20I at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, followed by matches in Paarl on Sunday and Benoni next Wednesday as van Niekerk begins the latest chapter of her international career.

--IANS

vi/bsk/