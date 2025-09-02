Dalip Tahil congratulates Pierce Brosnan for pulling off the best "Bond" the world has seen

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Dalip Tahil shared screen space with 'Bond' Pierce Brosnan in the 1988 adventure drama, "The Deceivers".

Commemorating the release anniversary of the film on Tuesday, Dalip shared on his official Instagram handle: "Today marks the anniversary of a very special film I did back in 1986-87, called "Deceivers". Based on the 'thuggies" of it starred 007 Pierce Brosnan, but long before he was James Bond!"

Recalling a meeting with Brosnan during a barbecue, Dalip shared that the Hollywood star told him that he had just missed being cast as James Bond; however, what happened later is history.

"At a barbeque I hosted during the shoot of Khajoraho Pierce told me he had just missed being cast as James Bond and understandably he wasn't too pleased about it. But of course, as destiny would have it, years later, he became the most iconic "Bond" ever," the 'Baazigar' actor added.

Congratulating Brosnan for pulling off the best "Bond" the world has seen, he concluded: "One of the earliest India-Hollywood collabs, and what a ride it was. I take this opportunity to congratulate Pierce for a magnificent career, and for pulling off the best "Bond" the world has seen. Wish you every happiness mate."

"Deceivers" starred Brosnan as William Savage, Shashi Kapoor as Chandra Singh, Saeed Jaffrey as Hussein, Shanmukha Srinivas as Hira Lal, Helena Michell as Sarah Wilson, Keith Michell as Colonel Wilson, David Robb as George Anglesmith, Tariq Yunus as Feringea, Jalal Agha as the Nawab, Manmohan Krishna as Old Rajput, Gary Cady as Lt. Maunsell, and Salim Ghouse as Piroo.

Made under the direction of Nicholas Meyer (of 7% Solution), "The Deceivers" has been produced by Ismail Merchant.

Penned by Michael Hirst, the story of the drama is based on the 1952 John Masters novel of the same name regarding the murderous Thuggee of India.

