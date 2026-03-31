Dakota Johnson recalls being tagged as 'pompous' in failed audition

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Hollywood star Dakota Johnson took a stroll down memory lane and recalled a callback audition and how she was called “pompous”.

In a Hits Radio interview she remembered a callback audition in which she greeted everyone in the room, a move that the powers that be evidently misread, reports people.com.

“I went into the room and I shook everyone's hand and introduced myself,” said the star of the audition (for a project that was left unspecified).

“And then I did the scene and I left. And the feedback I got was that because I had gone and introduced myself and shook everyone's hand, that I was, like, pompous, that I was schmoozing and full of myself.”

She said the feedback baffled Johnson, as she recalled. “I was like, what? I didn't get the job because they said that I was being cocky.”

Her take on the “pretty crazy” situation? “I just had manners.”

Johnson appeared on Hits Radio to promote the UK release of her new movie Splitsville, released stateside in September, reports people.com.

In the Michael Angelo Covino-directed romantic drama-comedy about marriage mishaps, Johnson stars alongside Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, Nicholas Braun, David Castañeda, O-T Fagbenle and Covino.

"Sometimes it's nice to play people who are deeply unhappy and messy,” Johnson said of playing Julie in the film.

“People really identify with the messiness. And it's so funny to me... I like that people are like, 'Ooh, I like this movie because it's real.' ”

Among Johnson's upcoming screen projects is Verity, the Michael Showalter-directed adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit novel of the same name. Johnson plays Lowen Ashleigh alongside Anne Hathaway as Verity Crawford and Josh Hartnett as Jeremy Crawford.

--IANS

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