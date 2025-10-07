Daddy-to-be Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his fitness routine

Mumbai Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has shared a new set of black and white photographs on his social media account, giving fans a glimpse into his workout routine.

The first photo captures him in a sleeveless t-shirt and cap, staring intently at the camera inside a gym camera. In another picture, the actor is seen lifting a 15 kg weight plate, emphasising his disciplined approach towards fitness. He captioned the pictures with the lyrics of the song “Ae Taah Saala Dhakki Aunda”, sung by singer Karan Aujla.

Over the years, Vicky has earned a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, consistently maintaining a strict workout routine alongside his busy shooting schedule. The actor is also preparing for a new chapter in his personal life. On September 23, Vicky and his wife, Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif, announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared a monochrome picture where the couple is seen holding hands and cradling babe Katrina's baby bump. They wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The picture quickly went viral, drawing heartfelt wishes from fans and industry colleagues like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on Dec 9, 2021, at Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

After dating for nearly two years, the couple walked down the aisle, and their wedding was an intimate but grand affair, attended by Katrina's family and friends. Vicky Kaushal first rose to prominence with the movie “Masaan” and became a household name after the movie “Uri: The Surgical Strike” in 2019, which won him the National Award for Best Actor.

His notable performances also include "Raazi, "Sardar Udham Singh, "Sam Bahadur, among others. Vicky Kaushal's recently released movie “Chhaava”, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj that released in February, got him a lot of applause and appreciation for his terrific acting.

–IANS

rd/