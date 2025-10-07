October 07, 2025 8:57 PM हिंदी

Daddy-to-be Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his fitness routine

Daddy-to-be Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his fitness routine

Mumbai Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has shared a new set of black and white photographs on his social media account, giving fans a glimpse into his workout routine.

The first photo captures him in a sleeveless t-shirt and cap, staring intently at the camera inside a gym camera. In another picture, the actor is seen lifting a 15 kg weight plate, emphasising his disciplined approach towards fitness. He captioned the pictures with the lyrics of the song “Ae Taah Saala Dhakki Aunda”, sung by singer Karan Aujla.

Over the years, Vicky has earned a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, consistently maintaining a strict workout routine alongside his busy shooting schedule. The actor is also preparing for a new chapter in his personal life. On September 23, Vicky and his wife, Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif, announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared a monochrome picture where the couple is seen holding hands and cradling babe Katrina's baby bump. They wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The picture quickly went viral, drawing heartfelt wishes from fans and industry colleagues like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on Dec 9, 2021, at Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

After dating for nearly two years, the couple walked down the aisle, and their wedding was an intimate but grand affair, attended by Katrina's family and friends. Vicky Kaushal first rose to prominence with the movie “Masaan” and became a household name after the movie “Uri: The Surgical Strike” in 2019, which won him the National Award for Best Actor.

His notable performances also include "Raazi, "Sardar Udham Singh, "Sam Bahadur, among others. Vicky Kaushal's recently released movie “Chhaava”, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj that released in February, got him a lot of applause and appreciation for his terrific acting.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Complaints filed against former Nepal PM Oli, Home Minister over Gen-Z protest deaths

Complaints filed against former Nepal PM Oli, Home Minister over Gen-Z protest deaths

I want to play every match India is playing, says Varun Chakravarthy

I want to play every match India is playing, says spinner Varun Chakravarthy

Newly elected BCB director removed over political links

Newly elected BCB director removed over political links

Twinkle Khanna reveals she interrogates husband Akshay Kumar all the time

Twinkle Khanna reveals she interrogates husband Akshay Kumar all the time

Daddy-to-be Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his fitness routine

Daddy-to-be Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his fitness routine

Germany: Newly-elected mayor Iris Stalzer found with serious stabbing injuries (File image)

Germany: Newly-elected mayor Iris Stalzer found with serious stabbing injuries

EAM Jaishankar meets Iran's outgoing envoy Elahi, recognises his contribution to building ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Iran's outgoing envoy, recognises his contribution to building ties

'Kantara Chapter 1', Rishab Shetty, Daiva characters

'Kantara Chapter 1' makers urge fans not to imitate Daiva characters: 'It hurts religious sentiments'

Dengue claims two more lives in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll rises to 217 (File image)

Dengue claims two more lives in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll rises to 217

Couldn’t cancel Durga Puja carnival due to foreign guests, was monitoring North Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Couldn’t cancel Durga Puja carnival due to foreign guests, was monitoring North Bengal: Mamata Banerjee