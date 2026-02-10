'Dada' director Ganesh Babu tells audiences: What you gave back was not just appreciation, but something far more rare!

February 10, 2026 11:02 AM हिंदी

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Ganesh K Babu, the director of the superhit Tamil film Dada, on Tuesday penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of his critically acclaimed superhit film completing three years.

Taking to his social media timelines, the well known director shared a statement in which he said, "Three years ago, 'DADA' left my hands and found a home in your hearts. As a director, that's the most fragile moment, when a story you lived with, quietly walks into the world, hoping it will be understood."

He went on to say, "What you gave back was not just appreciation, but something far more rare. Acceptance, patience, and love that stayed. You didn't just watch DADA, you held on to it. You spoke about it, revisited it, defended it, and made it your own. That kind of connection cannot be designed or marketed. It can only be felt."

The director went on to explain how this acceptance had reassured him of his goals. "Even today, when someone tells me DADA meant something to them, I'm reminded why I chose this path. Thank you for letting this film breathe beyond its release day. For three years of love, silence, conversations, and memories. I'm deeply grateful," he wrote.

For the unaware, director Ganesh K Babu's is now busy working on his upcoming film, a political thriller called ‘Karathey Babu’, featuring actor Ravi Mohan in the lead.

It may be recalled that only recently, the unit had announced that it had wrapped up the film's shooting.

'Karathey Babu' will be a realistic political thriller that will showcase the other side of an MLA.

Interestingly, Daudee Jiwal, the daughter of Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal, plays the female lead in the film.

Ganesh Babu has also turned producer by launching his own production house, 'Draft by GKB'.

--IANS

mkr/

