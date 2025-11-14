November 14, 2025 12:30 PM हिंदी

DA hikes won’t be withdrawn for retired employees: Govt dismisses fake post

DA hikes won’t be withdrawn for govt employees: Govt dismisses fake post

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) The government has dismissed a viral social media message that claimed retired government employees would stop receiving dearness allowance (DA) hikes and future pay commission benefits under the Finance Act 2025.

"The claim is fake. Rule 37 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 has been amended to state that if an absorbed PSU employee is dismissed for misconduct, their retirement benefits will be forfeited," the government said in a social media post on X platform.

The recent amendment only related to a narrow group under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, where Rule 37(29C) was amended after consultation with the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare and the Ministry of Finance.

The amendment applies to former government employees who were absorbed into a PSU, whose retirement benefits will be forfeited only if the employee is later dismissed or removed from the PSU for misconduct.

The government's fact checking arm noted on social media that the viral message falsely claimed Finance Act 2025 overriding a 1982 Supreme Court judgement.

The clarification follows the Centre's approval of the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission, which has an 18‑month timeline to submit its report.

The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), representing central government employees, had proposed that the 8th Pay commission should calculate the minimum wage based on a five-unit family model, including ageing parents, instead of the current model which accounts for only three family members.

Currently under the 7th Pay Commission, the earning husband of the family is counted as one unit, wife as 0.8 unit and two children as 0.6 units each.

NC-JCM expects this model to be revamped, arguing that taking care of parents, apart from being an ethical duty, is also a legal responsibility as per Indian law.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Honey Singh opens up about his bond with Kapil Sharma as he teams up with comedian for party anthem ‘Phurr’

Honey Singh opens up about his bond with Kapil Sharma as he teams up with comedian for party anthem ‘Phurr’

Asian Archery C'ships: India stun Korea to win men's recurve team gold

Asian Archery C'ships: India stun Korea to win men's recurve team gold

Ankit Siwach on the craze around his 120 Bahadur dialogue: 'You dream of moments like this'

Ankit Siwach on the craze around his 120 Bahadur dialogue: 'You dream of moments like this'

Bangladesh: Jamaat, allies slam Yunus for giving 'flimsy reasons' to hold election and referendum simultaneously

Bangladesh: Jamaat, allies slam Yunus for giving 'flimsy reasons' to hold election and referendum simultaneously

Chunky Panday enjoys ‘a slice of New York’ with daughter Rysa Panday

Chunky Panday enjoys ‘a slice of New York’ with daughter Rysa Panday

1st Test: Bumrah, Kuldeep pick scalps for India as South Africa reach 105/3 at lunch

1st Test: Bumrah, Kuldeep pick scalps for India as South Africa reach 105/3 at lunch

Kalai Kingson choreographs important fight sequence in Ken Karunaas's debut film as director (Photo Credit: Paarvathaa Entertainment/X)

Kalai Kingson choreographs important fight sequence in Ken Karunaas's debut film as director

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares health update, confirms the actor is absolutely 'fit'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shares health update, confirms the actor is absolutely 'fit'

Japan Masters: Lakshya upsets Loh to reach semis

Japan Masters: Lakshya upsets Loh to reach semis

DA hikes won’t be withdrawn for govt employees: Govt dismisses fake post

DA hikes won’t be withdrawn for retired employees: Govt dismisses fake post