Madrasas linked to promoting extremism and militancy in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad, Dec 5 (IANS) While madrasas - or Islamic seminaries - remain central to Pakistan's religious and social life, they have been increasingly accused of fostering extremism and militancy, a report detailed on Friday.

It added that clerical opposition, coupled with a lack of political will, has kept madrasas beyond the mainstream education system, producing graduates who are isolated from contemporary society and vulnerable to radical ideologies.

According to a report in 'Pakistan Observer', since independence in 1947, successive governments have tried to reform madrassa education to bring it into the mainstream system and limit its role in radicalisation. However, every effort met fierce clerical resistance which has prevented success.

"Extremist ideas were deliberately introduced into madrassa curricula to motivate fighters and transform religious education into a political tool. Students were taught that apostasy and polytheism were punishable by death worldwide, giving them a sense of religious authority to enforce such punishments. They also learned that only Muslims had the right to rule, making non-Muslim governments illegitimate," the report stated.

"Additionally, madrasas propagated the belief that Muslims everywhere should unite under a single Islamic caliphate, rendering independent Muslim nation-states unacceptable. The modern sovereign nation-state was portrayed as a form of polytheism incompatible with Islam. These ideas produced a rigid ideological framework that encouraged militancy and intolerance toward pluralistic political systems," it added.

The report emphasised that a key challenge in madrassa reform is financial oversight. Madrasas are overseen by administrators (Muntazims) who function with nearly complete autonomy, with no external audits and all expenditures are approved by madrassa heads.

“The persistence of failed reform efforts is rooted in deep social, political and institutional factors. Clerical resistance lies at the heart of the issue. Religious leaders see reform proposals as direct threats to their authority, influence and identity. Political expediency adds to the problem: successive governments have relied on clerics for legitimacy and support, making them unwilling to challenge religious institutions directly," the report highlighted.

“Furthermore, the government’s approach has been inconsistent. Reform efforts gain momentum during crises, such as terrorist attacks or international pressure, but are abandoned once the immediate need passes. This stop-and-go pattern has prevented long-term change, leaving the madrassa sector vulnerable to radical influences," it noted.

