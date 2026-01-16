Cycling: Global peloton assembles in Pune as international teams begin arriving ahead of Grand Tour event

Pune, Jan 16 (IANS) The countdown for the start of the historic Pune Grand Tour 2026, India’s first UCI 2.2 multi-stage road race, is well underway, as Pune welcomed international teams from across Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania. The arrival of overseas contingents marks another milestone in the build-up to the race, scheduled from January 19 to 23 over four stages and spanning 437 km across the diverse terrain of Pune District.

With a total of 29 teams from 35 countries, the Pune Grand Tour has generated widespread international appeal in its first edition.

Reflecting the global character of the event, many international teams have arrived in Pune to begin their preparations. They include:

Sidi Ali Unlock Sports Team from Morocco, who will headline the African presence at the event. The team will be represented by Ahmed Echahed, Alejandro Gainza Rodriguez, Sadki Mohamed, Saad Ait Akbour, Saad M’Hah, and Zouhair Rahil, bringing experience from African and international racing circuits to Indian roads.

Also on ground is 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines, one of Southeast Asia’s most established professional cycling outfits. The Philippine team features Jonel Carcueva, Mervin Corpuz, Daniel Guld, John Patrick Pagtalunan, Ronnilan Quita, and Daniel Yon Hin, and has been a consistent presence across major Asian tours.

Adding to the Asian participation is ASC Monsters Indonesia, a team that regularly competes in Asian stage races. The squad includes Muhammad Aflah, Muhammad Hafizh, Syarif Hidayatullah, Julian Abi Manyu, Muhammad Syelhan Nurrahmat, and Feri Febi Saputra.

Joining them is Nusantara Cycling Team, another Indonesian outfit that has steadily built its presence on the Asian racing calendar. The team will be represented by Muh Imam Arifin, Maulana Astnan Al Hayat, Muhammad Farrel Alfaridzi, Muhamad Herlangga, Ade Meisa, and Ilham Dzikri Ramadhan.

Oceania will be represented by EuroCyclingTrips – CCN, based in Guam, with strong links to international development programmes. The team fields Stefan James Bennett, David Drouin, Gaetan Sebastien Simeon Green, Taj Steven Mueller, Owen Angelo Charles Musset, and Jordi Slootjes, bringing diverse international racing experience to the peloton.

Schils Doltcini RT, a team based in Great Britain and participating regularly in international stage races, also joined the latest wave of arrivals. Their squad includes Eugene Cross, Archie Cross, Matthew John Ellmore, Carl William Jolly, Stevan Kervadec, and Charles Frederic Lacaille.

Lastly, the Mauritius National Team rounded off the arrivals in Pune. Their squad features Lucas Froget, Torea Celestin, Andre Marot, Jean Matombe, Noah Alexis Ong Tone, and Jeremy Raboude, adding further depth and diversity to the global peloton.

With international teams now on the ground alongside the two Indian squads, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is set to witness a truly global contest across five days as 171 riders assemble in Pune. With the final preparations intensifying, Pune is set to host a landmark event which will elevate India’s presence on the UCI calendar and highlight the country’s capability to stage world-class professional cycling competitions.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is India’s first-ever UCI 2.2 category multi-stage, five-day Continental Cycling Race for men. It marks a watershed moment for India’s presence in the global professional circuit. A gruelling 437-km route passes through the diverse terrains of the Deccan Plateau and Sahyadri Ranges. The event has received an unprecedented field of 171 elite riders from 29 teams representing five continents and 35 countries. Organised by Pune District Administration, Government of Maharashtra, under the aegis of Cycling Federation of India, the race combines high-performance sporting excellence, celebrating Pune’s cultural heritage, historic landmarks, and rural tourism through 9 talukas and 150 villages.

Central to the Pune Grand Tour’s success is a massive infrastructure overhaul, highlighted by rapid road construction and safety upgrades in just 75 days. This project is part of a broader district-wide initiative in upgrading the road infrastructure to meet stringent UCI guidelines, ensuring top-tier safety and ride quality. By delivering this world-class arena, Pune Grand Tour not only reclaims the city's legacy as India’s "Cycle Capital" but also establishes a permanent blueprint for sustainable urban-rural development and positions India as a premier destination for international sports tourism and elite competitive cycling.

Race Stages for Pune Grand Prix 2026:

Jan 19: PROLOGUE (7.5 KM) – GOODLUCK CHOWK: Team’s pole position

Jan 20: STAGE 1: MULSI-MAVAL MILES (87.2 KM, Elevation 828 M): Weaving through Pune’s IT hub Hinjewadi, this opening stage combines flat sprints with sharp urban turns, focusing on landmarks and scenery, blending tech with nature.

Jan 21: STAGE 2: MARATHA HERITAGE CIRCUIT (105.3 KM, Elevation 1051 M): Cyclists will ascend the challenging ghats, facing steep gradients of the Purandar Fort, Sinhagad and Khadakwasla Lake, making the Day-2 a true test of endurance.

Jan 22: STAGE 3: WESTERN GHATS GATEWAY (134 KM, Elevation 1024 M): Stretching across the Deccan plateau from Purandar to Baramati, Day-3 favours speed and tactical prowess, with crosswinds and rolling terrain to keep competitors on edge.

Jan 23: STAGE 4: PUNE PRIDE LOOP (95 KM, Elevation 578 M): The final phase winds through the urban sprawls of Pune, passing through modernity and historic relevance like Shaniwar Wada, featuring technical sections and a dramatic finish.

