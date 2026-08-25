CSIR-NAL unveils 3 indigenous gas turbine engines for UAVs, drone interceptors and missile systems

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) unveiled three indigenous micro and small gas turbine engines developed for applications in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drone interceptors and compact missile systems, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The three engines -- NJ-05, NJ-50 and NJ-100 -- have thrust capacities of 5 kg, 50 kg and 100 kg, respectively and are aimed at meeting critical propulsion requirements in indigenous defence technologies, the Ministry of Science & Technology said.

In addition, the engines were unveiled at the SSB Auditorium at CSIR headquarters here in the presence of senior officials from India's defence and scientific communities.

Moreover, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) was the chief guest of the event.

CSIR-NAL Director Abhay A Pashilkar said the laboratory was evolving into a multi-stage integrator for India's growing drone ecosystem. He said Indian industry -- including the country's expanding aerospace start-up ecosystem -- has the potential to manufacture the engines at scale to meet requirements of the domestic defence sector.

The CSIR-NAL scientific team -- led by R Prathapanayaka -- made a technical presentation on the development of the engines, highlighting advances in high-RPM turbomachinery and high-temperature combustion technologies that enabled the indigenous propulsion systems.

CSIR Director General and Department of Scientific and Industrial Research Secretary N Kalaiselvi commended the project team and said indigenous development of specialised and critical aerospace subsystems was an important milestone in advancing self-reliance in aerospace engineering.

Unveiling the propulsion systems, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh underlined the strategic importance of developing advanced gas turbine engine technologies within the country.

He said indigenous capabilities in critical propulsion technologies would strengthen national security and enhance technological self-reliance of the Armed Forces.

The development of the NJ-05, NJ-50 and NJ-100 is expected to support the creation of a domestic ecosystem for the design, development and manufacture of miniaturised gas turbine propulsion systems, according to the statement.

"Together with emerging domestic manufacturing capabilities, these technologies are expected to contribute significantly to India’s growing UAV, drone and defence aerospace ecosystem," according to the ministry.

--IANS

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