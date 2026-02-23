February 23, 2026 9:42 PM हिंदी

Union Ministers hail PM Modi’s AI-driven education reforms and cultural reorientation

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Union Ministers on Monday praised the Centre’s push to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into India’s education system and highlighted the government’s broader vision of reforms inspired by Indian philosophy and national priorities.

Speaking to media in the national capital, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that India’s education system is steadily moving towards the use of AI in different areas.

He noted that a teachers’ app was developed in collaboration with the Bharti Airtel Foundation and was inaugurated in November 2024.

"These days, India’s education system is gradually moving toward AI across various dimensions,” Pradhan said.

“Recently, in collaboration with Bharti Airtel Foundation, a teachers’ app was developed, which we inaugurated in November 2024,” he added.

He added that a new version of the app has now been introduced in partnership with the CK-12 Foundation, further strengthening digital learning tools for teachers.

“Such initiatives are aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to modernise education while keeping Indian values at the core,” Pradhan said.

Referring to an event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he said the Prime Minister has called for the decolonisation of the country by 2035.

As Education Minister, he said he is implementing the National Education Policy in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, ensuring that India’s education system reflects its own identity and heritage.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told IANS that the Prime Minister consistently places national security at the forefront of his speeches, whether in Parliament, during Mann Ki Baat, or at public events.

“This reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the country,” he told IANS.

Meghwal also spoke about a seminar that discussed the philosophy of Ekatma Manav Darshan given by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and its relevance in today’s AI-driven world.

He said the discussion focused on how Indian philosophical thought can guide the ethical and balanced use of modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence.

--IANS

pk

