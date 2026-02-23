Sanjay Dutt shares glimpse of his ‘positive exchange’ with CM Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt met with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath recently. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of his meeting with the CM.

In the picture, the two can be seen shaking hands. The actor wrote in the caption, “It was a pleasure meeting Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow. Truly appreciate the blessings and the positive exchange”.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt confessed that his wife, Maanayata Dutt, has stood by him like a 'rock' for the last 18 years of their marriage. In a heartfelt anniversary post, the actor thanked his better half for being his strength and picking him whenever he seemed to fall in life. Sanjay further thanked Maanayata for their two amazing kids, Shahraan and Iqra.

Posting some unseen family photos of the couple, Sanjay wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy anniversary mama, you have always been strength in my life and stood by me like a rock through thick and thin, when I have fallen you have picked me up, you have given me me the most amazing kids, we stand together through life what ever it throws to us as a team, thank you for being there with me and taking care of me, may we see many many good times together love you mother jai bhole nath (sic)”.

Not just Sanjay, but Maanayata also commemorated 18 years of marital bliss with an emotional note for her husband on social media. Reflecting on their time together, she said that their journey is one she “wouldn’t trade for anything ever. 18 years!!!! Recapping the Countless moments, endless love, and a journey I wouldn’t trade for anything ever!! From then to now, it’s just…and…still you… happy anniversary my bestest half love you always & forever!! @duttsanjay #love #grace #positivity #dutts #thankyougod one of my fav moment is, the two of us on the scooter in Budapest and also with @duttiqra on karwachauth”.

For the unversed, Sanjay and Maanayata first tied the knot in Goa in a registered marriage back in 2008, which was followed by a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. In October 2010, the couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl.

