Nairobi, Feb 23 (IANS) Shubhankar Sharma carded a fine 3-under 67 to finish Tied-48th at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

Veer Ahlawat (69) finished T-53rd. India’s third player in the field, Yuvraj Sandhu had missed the cut.

Casey Jarvis claimed his maiden DP World Tour title, rounding off a wire-to-wire success at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

The South African, who had shared the lead after each of the first three rounds, held off playing partner Davis Bryant in a Sunday that was twice interrupted by stormy conditions in Nairobi.

Sharma, starting from the 10th had four birdies against one bogey in his first nine and turned in 3-under and on his second nine he had an eagle bu also had three bogeys and another birdie. His four rounds were

Veer had six birdies but also gave away five bogeys.

Jarvis made six birdies and topped off his eight under par round of 62 with a second eagle of the day to win by three strokes at Karen Country Club.

The 22-year-old began his day with three birdies and a bogey in his first four holes to reach 19 under par, still one clear of compatriot Hennie Du Plessis.

At the Genesis Invitational, Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala rounded off the week with solid final rounds that saw them finish Tied-16th and Tied-22nd.

Meanwhile Jacob Bridgeman (72) overcame strong challenges from Kurt Kitayama (64) and Rory McIlroy (67) to win The Genesis Invitational as the massive crowd filling the amphitheater roared for him around the 18th green at The Riviera Country Club.

As Bhatia shot a 68 with an eagle and three birdies against three bogeys, Theegala also had an eagle on the first and three birdies against one bogey for his 67.

Indo-British Aaron Rai, who had a great start with 66 finished with 76 and was T-28th.

Bridgeman started with a six-shot lead. He stretched it to seven with 12 holes to play. And as the lead began to shrink with superb finishes by Adam Scott (63), Kurt Kitayama (64) and finally Rory McIlroy (67), he lost feeling in his hands on the putter.

Bridgeman pulled it together with one last par, making a nervy 3-footer on the 18th for a 1-over 72 and a one-shot victory over McIlroy and Kitayama for his first PGA TOUR title.

Bridgeman is the first player since Scott in 2005 to play Riviera for the first time and leave with the trophy.

Woods met him atop the steps overlooking the 18th green, and as they walked toward the trophy presentation, Bridgeman said the tournament host told him how cool it was to win at Riviera, the one place Woods could never master.

Bridgeman finished at 18-under 266 and didn't make a birdie over the final 15 holes. He heard constant cheers for McIlroy, one of golf's most popular figures who was never a threat until he holed a bunker shot for birdie on the 12th and finished birdie-birdie for a 67.

Scottie Scheffler, who had to make a 7-foot par putt on Friday to make the cut, had a 66-65 weekend and wound up tied for 12th, his worst finish since he tied for 20th at THE PLAYERS Championship nearly a year ago. He ended his streak of 18 consecutive top 10s.

