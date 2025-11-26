Cricket in India isn't just playing against XI; you face a whole nation: Dale Styen

Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn praised the team's historic 2-0 Test series victory in India, calling it a landmark achievement that highlighted their collective efforts.

At the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, South Africa crushed India by 408 runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep. Simon Harmer returned with figures of 6-37 to bowl India out for just 140 in pursuit of an improbable 549, as South Africa secured their first Test series win in India in 25 years, the previous victory coming under Hansie Cronje’s captaincy in 2000.

"It’s a monumental achievement, especially considering it’s taken South Africa 25 years to win a Test series in India. Having toured here myself, I know how challenging it is. It’s a place that pushes you out of your comfort zone. Cricket in India isn't just about competing against eleven players; it’s facing an entire cricket-mad nation, which tests everything from travel to conditions for any visiting team," Steyn said on JioStar.

"Under Temba Bavuma’s leadership, South Africa has built a cohesive unit with bowlers capable of taking 20 wickets in a Test and a batting line-up that relentlessly accumulates runs. While they may lack players with lofty batting averages like previous stars, this team’s strength lies in collective contribution.

"No one in the South African squad had a poor tour; every player contributed with bat and ball. Their fielding was also outstanding, with Kyle Verreynne shining behind the stumps and with the bat. This South African team is firing on all cylinders, deserving immense respect as they capitalise on their current peak form, which they emphatically demonstrated here in India," he added.

He also noted that luck and South Africa’s spinners being better than the Indian tweakers also played major roles in the visitors' 2-0 series win. “The conditions in India remain challenging as ever. Had this been the first Test of the series, I believe it still would have been tough cricket.”

"India’s Shubman Gill unfortunately missed a significant contribution due to injury, and if he’d been fit, the match might have swung differently. Luck, such as winning the toss, played its part in South Africa’s favour, as Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged. However, the key difference was South Africa's spinners out-bowling India’s, using variations in pace and line effectively, to which Indian batsmen struggled to respond.

"South African batsmen confidently took on the Indian spinners, while bowlers like Marco Jansen adapted expertly with reverse swing and variations. The Indian side, by contrast, appeared less adaptable. Overall, the conditions remained tough, but South Africa’s superior execution made the difference,” he concluded.

--IANS

nr/vi