October 08, 2025 1:46 PM हिंदी

Cricket Association for Visually Impaired in Odisha felicitates 4 players selected for Women’s T20 WC for Blind

Cricket Association for Visually Impaired in Odisha felicitates 4 players selected for Women’s T20 WC for Blind

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (IANS) Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired (CAVI), Odisha, organised a civic felicitation ceremony to honour four visually impaired tribal girls from the state, who have been chosen to represent India in the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind, scheduled to be held from November 11–25 in India and Sri Lanka.

The selected players — Phula Saren, Basanti Hansda, Jamuna Rani Tudu, and Parbati Marandi — constitute one-quarter of the national squad, marking a proud moment for Odisha and a historic milestone for women’s blind cricket.

Phula Saren, the captain of the Odisha team, is a seasoned all-rounder and a 2023 IBSA World Games Gold Medallist who has represented India in various international tournaments. Known for her consistency with both bat and ball, Phula has emerged as a reliable leader for the visually impaired women’s team.

She shared, “I feel proud to represent India and will give my best to lift the World Cup.”

Basanti Hansda, the vice-captain of the Odisha team and also a World Games Gold Medallist, is celebrated for her exceptional all-round skills and sharp fielding. She expressed, “Thanks to CAVI Odisha for preparing us; I am confident to help India win the World Cup.”

The felicitation acknowledged the players’ remarkable achievements, determination, and their inspiring journey from Odisha’s tribal heartlands to the international stage.

With Jamuna’s pace bowling and Parbati’s agility behind the stumps, these young athletes exemplify grit, skill, and the rising strength of women’s blind cricket in India.

Earlier this month, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced the squad for the upcoming mega event, and preparations have since begun for the Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind.

Meanwhile, the CABI has begun preparations for the upcoming World Cup. Earlier this week, CABI Chairman Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and presented details of the mega event.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

Gurmeet Choudhary calls ‘The Battle of Shatrughat’ a whole new space for him

Gurmeet Choudhary calls ‘The Battle of Shatrughat’ a whole new space for him

Titiksha Shrivastava shares a surprising revelation about her comeback in ‘Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah’

Titiksha Shrivastava shares a surprising revelation about her comeback in ‘Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah’

Boland is the first man in if Cummins is out of Ashes opener: Simon Katich

Boland is the first man in if Cummins is out of Ashes opener: Simon Katich

India U-19 thump Aus U-19 inside two days in second Youth Test, sweep series 2-0

India U19 thump Aus U19 inside two days in second Youth Test, sweep series 2-0

From spice gardens to cashew corridors, GST rejig to boost Kerala's economy

From spice gardens to cashew corridors, GST rejig to boost Kerala's economy

Abhishek Bachchan reveals why this year’s performance is close to his heart at Filmfare Awards 2025

Delhi High Court issues summons to Netflix, SRK’s company in Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit

Delhi High Court issues summons to Netflix, SRK’s company in Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit

Censor Board clears Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Censor Board clears Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' for release with U/A certificate

Saaraa Khan on marrying Krish Pathak: 'Two hearts, two cultures, one forever'

Saaraa Khan on marrying Krish Pathak: 'Two hearts, two cultures, one forever'

World Bank’s BETI project empowering micro-level women in India to build businesses

World Bank’s BETI project empowering micro-level women in India to build businesses