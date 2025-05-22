'Credible news will help more': Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his IPL future

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Amid his dismal form in the IPL 2025 season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant called out a social media user for spreading "fake news" regarding his Indian Premier League (IPL) future and urged for more sensibility and responsibility while posting anything on the internet.

Pant, who was signed by LSG for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025, is experiencing his worst-ever IPL season with only 135 runs in 12 games so far.

In the last 10 matches in IPL 2025, Pant has scored 2, 2, DNB, 21, 63, 3, 0, 4, 8 and 7 runs. His modes of dismissal, too, have been disappointing.

"I understand fake news gives more traction to content, but let’s not build everything around it. Little sense and credible news will help more rather than making fake news with an agenda. Thanks, have a good day. Let’s be responsible and sensible about what we put out on social media," Pant replied to an X post claiming LSG will release him ahead of IPL 2026.

Pant's only season where he amassed less than 200 runs came in 2016 when he made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). His form has also resulted in LSG missing out on the playoffs spot for the second consecutive year.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper batter was not retained by Delhi Capitals after IPL 2024 and was the biggest draw in the mega auction.

With two matches left in the league stage for LSG, teammate Mitchell Marsh backed Pant to come strong in the remaining fixtures to culminate his season on a high.

"We know that he's a fantastic player, highly skilled and highly talented, so he will be back, but yeah, hopefully the last two games. I think the time for reflection is probably after the season, and for me personally, I just focus on trying to contribute to winning the next two games for our team and for our franchise. Like I said, the IPL is a beast of a tournament and the margins are really small," Marsh had said in the post-match press conference after the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

LSG will take on Gujarat Titans on Thursday before wrapping up their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow on May 27.

--IANS

ab/bsk/