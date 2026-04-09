April 09, 2026 6:01 PM हिंदी

Corrupt Trinamool leaders will be identified and accounted for individually after May 4: PM Modi (Lead)

Corrupt Trinamool leaders will be identified and accounted for individually after May 4: PM Modi (Lead)

Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that every leader of Trinamool Congress, who is involved in corruption and looting of common people in West Bengal, will be identified and accounted for after May 4, the day on which the upcoming Assembly elections in the poll-bound state later this month will be announced.

"After May 4, anybody who is involved in corruption, be it a leader, a Minister, or anyone, will be identified and accounted for individually. All of them will be sent to jail. This is Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at the industrial township of Asansol in West Burdwan district.

This was the second of the three rallies of Prime Minister in the day.

Earlier, in Asansol, Prime Minister Modi addressed a similar campaign rally at Haldia in East Midnapore. Later, he will be addressing a rally at Suri in Birbhum district.

"The Trinamool Congress had already reached the extreme point of corruption and sins. I am sure that this time there will be a double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. After May 4, West Bengal will usher in a new dawn of development," the Prime Minister said.

According to PM Modi, the politics of Trinamool Congress is based entirely on creating an ambience of terror, threat, and fear.

"That is why the industrial factories have closed down in West Bengal. What is prevailing in West Bengal now are the factories of anti-socials, mafias, and illegal infiltrators. But this cannot continue forever. The situation needs to be changed, and the people should be brought out of their reign of terror," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi also said that the women's safety in West Bengal is currently at an extreme state, since the ruling Trinamool Congress always protects those who are involved in crimes against women.

"Women are no longer safe in West Bengal. Criminals are roaming freely. The Trinamool government is on the side of criminals, who are involved in crimes against women. Only the BJP can protect women in West Bengal," he added.

--IANS

src/khz

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