September 03, 2026 4:15 PM हिंदी

Corporate leaders highlight Gujarat investment opportunities at VGGS 2027 roadshow

Corporate leaders highlight Gujarat investment opportunities at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027 roadshow

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Top corporate leaders on Thursday highlighted Gujarat's investment potential and expressed interest in expanding their presence in the state at a roadshow here organised by the Gujarat government ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Mahindra & Mahindra CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah said Gujarat was one of the most dynamic states and the group had a presence across multiple industries in the state.

"We have our tractor manufacturing in Gujarat in partnership with the Gujarat government. We have five resorts for Club Mahindra in Gujarat, a big renewable business there and our Lifespaces business has an industrial park there," Shah told reporters after meeting Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

He said discussions at the roadshow covered opportunities in larger industrial parks, GIFT City, manufacturing, resorts and promoting Gujarat's culture.

Meanwhile, Swan Energy Managing Director Nikhil V Merchant said the company was extremely satisfied to be in Gujarat and praised the state government's proactive policies.

Swan Energy has three businesses in Gujarat -- an LNG terminal, Pipavav Shipyard, now known as Swan Defence and Heavy Industries and its textile mill in Narol. "All three businesses are doing well, and with the support and proactive policies of the government, I think we should be in good shape," Merchant told reporters.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recalled that the first Vibrant Gujarat roadshow -- held under then Chief Minister Narendra Modi -- was conducted in the same venue.

He said he was pleased to return to the venue and meet current Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, noting the journey Gujarat had undertaken since the first roadshow.

Today's event followed the New Delhi curtain raiser for VGGS 2027 as Gujarat steps up preparations for the next edition of its flagship investment summit.

--IANS

ag/

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