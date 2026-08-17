Cops say, no signs of ‘foul play or suspicious circumstances’ in Hayden Panettiere’s death

Los Angeles, Aug 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere’s death has no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances, the ongoing investigation has revealed in its initial stages.

The ‘Scream’ and ‘Heroes’ actress died on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina, at the age of 36, reports ‘Variety’.

The Greenville Police Department confirmed on Monday that police and EMS responded at 1:51 p.m. to a “report of an unresponsive female”.

A spokesperson for Greenville PD told ‘Variety’, “Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene”.

“The case is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office”, they added.

As per ‘Variety’, the spokesperson added that “the preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances” and “an acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call”.

The cause of Panettiere’s death has not yet been confirmed, but People reported that on the dispatch audio, which the outlet obtained, officials could be heard discussing an “overdose” and “cardiac arrest”. An official cause of death will be given following an autopsy.

Panettiere had been open about her struggles with alcohol and drugs over the years, and stepped away from the industry in 2016 before returning in 2023 with ‘Scream VI’. In May of this year, she published a memoir titled ‘This Is Me: A Reckoning’, in which she wrote candidly about these struggles and the impact of growing up in Hollywood.

Viola Davis, Bethany Joy Lenz, Melissa Barrera and more celebrities have paid tribute to the actress.

--IANS

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