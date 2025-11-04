November 04, 2025 10:28 PM हिंदी

Coordinated response needed to mitigate flood crisis: Gujarat CM

Coordinated response needed to mitigate flood crisis: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Nov 4 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel toured several districts affected by the recent spell of unseasonal rainfall, meeting with farmers in the impacted villages to assess the ground reality and understand the extent of crop damage.

Following his visit, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar to evaluate the overall situation and coordinate relief measures across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi had earlier visited Surat district, while Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani inspected the affected areas in Bhavnagar to take stock of the damage to standing crops.

During the meeting, CM Patel reviewed field reports submitted by various departments and directed officials to ensure that farmers receive timely assistance and that surveys of crop losses are completed at the earliest.

The Chief Minister emphasised a swift and coordinated response to the crisis, reiterating the state government’s full commitment to support farmers recovering from the impact of unseasonal rains.

The Agriculture Department, in coordination with other state agencies, has launched an intensive survey of the affected regions.

So far, nearly 70 per cent of the affected areas have been covered, with officials working round the clock to complete the remaining surveys.

More than 4,800 teams are currently engaged in assessing crop losses across 249 talukas and over 16,000 villages.

Last week, the Gujarat government reported that nearly 10 lakh hectares of farmland had been affected by the recent unseasonal rains.

The government has also postponed the procurement of kharif crops — including moong, soybean, groundnut, and black gram under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, which was initially scheduled to begin on November 1.

--IANS

janvi/dan

LATEST NEWS

Young Veer Ganapathy hopes to learn from Kolkata's loss as Aman seeks a hat-trick on IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur in Jamshedpur. Photo credit: IGPL

Young Veer Ganapathy hopes to learn from Kolkata's loss as Aman seeks a hat-trick on IGPL Jamshedpur

Paytm’s net profit improves to Rs 211 crore in Q2, revenue up 24 pc

Paytm’s net profit improves to Rs 211 crore in Q2, revenue up 24 pc

Somya Seth shares a throwback video of her baby's gender reveal

Somya Seth shares a throwback video of her baby's gender reveal

Mehli Mistry steps down from Tata Trusts, recalls commitment to Ratan Tata

Mehli Mistry steps down from Tata Trusts, recalls commitment to Ratan Tata

World junior champion V Pranav, GM Arjun Erigaisi win with black; Vidit survives Oro scare in the first game of the second round of FIDE World Cup 2025 Panaji, Goa, on Tuesday. Photo credit: Michal Walusza|FIDE

FIDE World Cup 2025: World junior champion V Pranav, GM Arjun Erigaisi win with black; Vidit survives Oro scare

Sohail Khan is all praise for Meezan Jafri's dancing skills: Never thought we could have a better dancer than Javed

Sohail Khan is all praise for Meezan Jafri's dancing skills: Never thought we could have a better dancer than Javed

Bangladesh: BNP fears Yunus govt may secure victories for Jamaat, NCP in Feb election (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP fears Yunus govt may secure victories for Jamaat, NCP in Feb election

India emerges as key pillar of Quad’s strategy and Indo-Pacific stability: Report (File image)

India emerges as key pillar of Quad’s strategy and Indo-Pacific stability: Report

Pakistani forces kill two more civilians in Balochistan (File image)

Pakistani forces kill two more civilians in Balochistan

Bangladesh: Jamaat's 'vague apology' for collaborating with Pakistan in 1971 genocide just an election stunt

Bangladesh: Jamaat's 'vague apology' for collaborating with Pakistan in 1971 genocide just an election stunt