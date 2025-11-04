Construction of bullet train station in Ahmedabad in advanced stage: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reviewed the progress of Ahmedabad Station redevelopment and the High-Speed Rail project, has said that the construction of the bullet train station in Ahmedabad is in advanced stage.

More than 1,300 railway stations across the country are currently under redevelopment, among which Ahmedabad is one of the major stations. The work on the Bullet Train project on the Saraspur side is progressing rapidly and the Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail station is almost ready, according to Western Railway (WR).

“Ahmedabad Station Redevelopment on the Fast Track! MMTH: Structural frame with 2 basements and 4 floors nearing completion. Elevated Road: 38/41 piers and 154/253 girders launched. Bullet Train Ahmedabad Station: Construction in advanced stage,” Vaishnaw also posted on X social media platform.

The Bullet Train station and the Ahmedabad railway station are being developed as an integrated complex, which will provide passengers with seamless transfer facilities. He further added that three additional platforms will be available at Ahmedabad station, enhancing its operational capacity.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is projected to be operational by 2029, and the 50-km stretch of India’s first high-speed rail corridor between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat is expected to open by 2027.

Vaishnaw in September inspected the under-construction Surat station, including track installation and the first turnout. According to him, people will be able to cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in two hours and seven minutes on the bullet trains, against nine hours as shown on the Google Maps.

The minister highlighted the use of modern technology to ensure safety, including vibration absorption mechanisms along the track and special safety features to handle high winds and earthquakes.

The 508 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is India's first bullet train project. The minister also indicated plans for four additional bullet train corridors in other regions of the country, as outlined in the BJP manifesto.

—IANS

na/