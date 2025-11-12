Constitutional amendment sparks concerns about future of democratic governance in Pakistan: Report

Kabul, Nov 12 (IANS) The fragile democracy of Pakistan seems to be entering a new phase as the balance between civilian authority and military dominance tilts further towards the latter, a report highlighted on Wednesday citing the proposed 27th Amendment that has sparked concerns among political political observers, legal experts, and international partners about the future of democratic governance in Pakistan.

"The proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment has become a focal point of controversy. Reports suggest that the amendment would establish special constitutional courts, restore executive magistrate powers, and permit the transfer of judges—changes that critics argue could weaken judicial independence," a report in Afghanistan-based Khaama Press stated.

It mentioned how Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has now gained significant control over economy and politics of the country.

"It also seeks to alter fiscal and administrative arrangements between the federal and provincial governments by centralising control over key subjects such as education and population welfare. One of the most debated elements concerns Article 243 of the Constitution, which defines the command of the armed forces. Observers note that the amendment could introduce a new position of 'Commander-in-Chief' above the Chief of Army Staff, formalising a superior command structure and further expanding military authority," the author further stated.

Supporters of the amendment have claimed that it would strengthen governance and increase national stability while critics insist that it marks a fundamental shift away from parliamentary democracy and the federal structure established in the 1973 constitution. Despite facing criticism from parts of the opposition, legal community and civil society, the amendment is expected to advance through two houses of parliament, showcasing military's institutional leverage and the weakened condition of political opposition.

Prominent political figures have sparked concern over the erosion of democratic norms in Pakistan. A newly-formed alliance of pro-democracy leaders, including Pakistan's former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, have pledged to oppose the constitutional changes in and outside the parliament. They contended that the proposed amendment erodes the principle of separation of powers and threatens to dismantle the institutional safeguards of democracy, the Khaama Press report stated. Some members of the cabinet are also reportedly concerned about the scope of the proposed reforms.

The suppression of opposition in Pakistan has further contributed to democratic decline. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been kept in prison since 2023, with many of his party leaders and supporters also being detained or pressured into silence. Civil society groups and rights bodies have highlighted restrictions on free expression, political assembly, and independence of media. Earlier in September, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced the Pakistan Freedom and Accountability Act (HR 5271), which proposes imposing sanctions on people responsible for human rights abuses and anti-democratic actions.

"Analysts warn that the consolidation of power under military influence could have broader implications for Pakistan’s political stability and regional role. With civilian institutions increasingly marginalized and judicial independence under strain, the country risks entering a period of entrenched authoritarianism reminiscent of earlier military regimes. Should the 27th Amendment be enacted, it would mark one of the most consequential shifts in Pakistan’s constitutional and political history, redefining the relationship between the military, the judiciary, and elected representatives.

"Pakistan’s democracy thus stands at a critical juncture. The erosion of civilian authority, combined with economic and social uncertainty, poses challenges not only for governance but also for the country’s long-term stability and its relations with the international community. The coming weeks may determine whether Pakistan can preserve its democratic institutions or whether it will enter a new era of overt military dominance," the report emphasised.

--IANS

akl/as