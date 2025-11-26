November 26, 2025 1:36 AM हिंदी

Constitution not just a document, but India’s soul: LS Speaker

Jaipur, Nov 25 (IANS) Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) celebrated Samvidhan Divas with great joy, pride, and patriotic fervour, marking the occasion with powerful messages on constitutional values and national responsibility.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. Member of Parliament (Jaipur). Manju Sharma and Bagru MLA Kailash Chand Verma attended as Guests of Honour.

Addressing the faculty, students, and staff, Chief Guest Om Birla emphasised the responsibility of every citizen to understand, respect, and uphold the Constitution of India, noting that such awareness is vital for building a Vikshit Bharat.

Highlighting the role of youth in nation-building, he said, “Nation First is the thought of our youth. Our Constitution is not just a document—it's the soul of our nation.”

He further shared that the Parliament of India is working to introduce structured courses on the Constitution in schools and universities across the country to deepen constitutional literacy and civic awareness.

Birla praised MUJ’s world-class infrastructure and vibrant academic ecosystem, expressing confidence that the university will soon emerge as a centre of innovation and research, contributing significantly toward solving global challenges. He also administered the Constitutional Oath to all attendees, reinforcing the solemnity and spirit of the occasion.

The Chief Guest, along with other dignitaries, also inaugurated a state-of-the-art gymnasium located in MUJ’s new hostel complex. Guest of Honour Manju Sharma stressed the importance of balancing constitutional rights with values and duties, noting that true national progress is impossible without strong moral foundations.

MLA Kailash Chand Verma commended MUJ for creating meaningful employment opportunities for local youth and appreciated the university’s sustained efforts toward community development.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Karunakar A. Kotegar, Pro-President, MUJ, expressed gratitude and highlighted the significance of observing Constitution Day in the presence of distinguished national leaders.

In his presidential address, Niti Nipun Sharma, President, MUJ, showcased the university’s academic achievements and underlined the contributions of MUJ’s students and alumni across national and global platforms.

He reiterated MUJ’s unwavering commitment to excellence, research, innovation, and the nurturing of responsible citizens. The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem, marking a dignified end to a day dedicated to celebrating the ideals and spirit of the Indian Constitution.

