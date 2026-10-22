'Conspiring with foreign forces': Nishikant Dubey calls for probe into Rahul Gandhi's visits overseas

Dumka, (Jharkhand) Oct 22 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday called for an investigation into the foreign visits of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and other opposition leaders of "conspiring with foreign forces to destabilise the country".

Addressing a press conference at Dumka in Jharkhand, Dubey claimed that attempts had recently been made to "manufacture a fake protest movement" in the national capital.

"This was part of a conspiracy to create instability in the country through networks linked to artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and online gambling," he alleged.

Claiming that Rahul Gandhi had travelled abroad around "270 times" over the past 10 years, the BJP MP said: "There should be an investigation into whom Rahul Gandhi met, the people he came in contact with during his foreign visits, and those who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra".

He alleged that these contacts were being used in "conspiracies aimed at creating instability in the country".

Nishikant Dubey also referred to a US report linked to the Congress and Neville Roy Singham’s network, and raised questions about the financial ecosystem associated with Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and online gambling.

Further, he also questioned the description of the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a “Gen Z” movement.

Citing recent observations by the Delhi High Court, he commented on the age and background of people associated with the movement.

This came after the Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned whether Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka could technically be described as Gen Z, after being informed that they were 27 and 32 years old, respectively, while hearing their plea challenging the extension of their judicial custody in the Jantar Mantar trespassing case.

Moreover, Nishikant Dubey took a jibe at LoP Gandhi over his age, saying: "Merely wearing a T-shirt and jeans does not make someone young."

Referring to the participation of senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, political activist Yogendra Yadav and CPI-M leader Brinda Karat in the recent protests, Dubey said that these faces had long been seen in various protest movements.

--IANS

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